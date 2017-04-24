John Cena & Nikki Bella Did The Most Bold Dare, Being Naked While Dancing To Celebrate 500,000 Subscibers in YouTube

The newly engaged couple John Cena and Nikki Bella showed off naked body while dancing in their YouTube video to celebrate 500,000 YouTube subscriber. John Cena only helping out his fiancee Nikki Bella and Brie Bella to celebrate 500,000 subscribers in their channel.

Nikki Bella said in the video that she was ready for the huge celebration while John Cena acted being reluctant as he said to Nikki that it was not a good idea, according to The Sun. Nevertheless, Nikki did not back down with her promise as she quickly ripped out her red robe out.

Technically Nikki and John was naked but due to YouTube's censor policies, there are some blurry bar lines that cover the private part of their body. However, Nikki and John's fans were eager to see their video as Nikki promised to get naked if the milestone is reached.

The video already has more than 1 million views and the responses immensely positive for the couple. Nikki Bella got naked on YouTube as a thank you to her fans for helping her and Brie Bella his twin sister reached a half million subscriber.

Meanwhile, a funny part went out in the video when Cena accidentally passed a gas through Bella's direction which it leads Bella to tell Cena that he ruins everything. While John still standing and said that things don't go right.

Nikki Bella and John Cena was dating for nearly five years and eventually got engaged when Cena popped a question to Nikki Bella in the middle of the crowd in "Wrestle Mania 33". John Cena's proposal took place after the couple defeated Miz and Maryse during a tag team match.

Moreover, John Cena's bride to be Nikki Bella is in the middle of searching for the best designer of her wedding dress for her upcoming wedding with John Cena. And things are so pretty clear and still going on for the both of them as the wedding plans already have a progress, E News has reported.

John Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012. While Nikki Bella dated her fellow wrestler Dolph Ziggler from 2008 to 2010 before dating Cena.