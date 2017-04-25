Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Fairy Tail' Spoilers: Zeref's Powerful Form; Lucy & Grey Found How to Utilize the Book of E.N.D, Waiting for a Loophole to Save Natsu

99% PROOF! Natsu's E.N.D Transformation | Fairy Tail Theory

99% PROOF! Natsu's E.N.D Transformation | Fairy Tail Theory(Photo : Youtube/SenpaiFruit)

In "Fairy Tail" upcoming episodes, Zeref is all set to cast Neo Eclipse, the time-reversing spell to rewrite his life.Mavis' effort to do the right thing may just end up end up a strike out the human race. With the show's double episode issue focused on the battle between Zeref and Natsu, chapter 534 may be the most awaited time of Zeref to fulfill his selfish plan and reset time.

Unpredicted events happened in the previous double chapter released in 'Fairy Tail," as Mavis was taken advantage by Zeref. In an attempt of Mavis to stop Zeref and Natsu killing each other, Zeref used Mavis for his own good. He drained her power and got all the things needed to perform the spell of Neo Eclipse and left Mavis' body almost dead, Mangafox has reported.

With the acquired power of Zeref in "Fairy Tail" double episode released, it all lead to an unexpected and untimely death of Natsu, as he was trying to bring his brother under his control. The Fairy Heart recently performed by Zeref is the infinite magic power as it is described as the power of gods that grant whoever its user to gain access or the ability to surpass even time.

In "Fairy Tail" chapter 534 that has a title episode of "The Promised Gates" hinted to finally feature Zeref's selfish plan in breaking the law of time and make his way to the Ravines of Times. Zeref knew Anna's plan B is still in the works so, he drastically wanted to defeat Ancologia and thinking to reset the time, Readms has reported.

But the question is, will he really risk everything in order for Ancologia not to be born? Or he is thinking of another way around for him not to directly go to Ravines of Time and unleash the spell of Neo Eclipse. Furthermore, Natsu is fighting for his life in 'Fairy Tail" chapter 534 land his friends, Lucy and Grey finally figure out something how to use the "Book of E.N.D" for Natsu's advantage.

Speculation arises in "Fairy Tail" chapter 534 that Lucy may rewrite the "Book of E.N.D" as she was waiting for a loophole to change everything. The series next chapter is expected to out next week for the next issue of the Japanese magazine, Weekly Shounen Jump.

