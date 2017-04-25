'Vikings' Season 5 Spoilers: Ragnar Lothbrok's Cameo to Lead Floki Fulfill His Prophecy to Become the Seer; Lagertha vs Ivar the Boneless [Report]

"Vikings" season 5 synopsis and premiere remains a mystery for its fans and no further information has made for the upcoming season. Everybody wanted to know what comes next after the recent death of Ragnar Lothbrok and wishes Travis Fimmel will still be part of season 5. It also hinted that Ragnar will appear in Floki's vision and becomes the reason why he will travel back to Kattegat.

As the announcements for "Vikings" season 5 still unknown, speculations for the upcoming season is all around and has been making a buzz. The history series will witness again the comeback of Floki in Kattegat as he has visions of Ragnar. Floki, on the other hand, is one of the most unfortunate stories to tell in "Vikings."

Floki is the best friend of the late Travis Fimmel's character Ragnar Lothbrok. As per Variety, Floki was imprisoned by Bjorn due to the murder of Athelstan. But Ragnar set him free when his daughter Angrboda died. But he didn't anticipate at all that his wife died in the finale episode of the previous season of "Vikings."

Now, speculations suggest that Floki will be playing a bigger role in "Vikings" season 5. Following the visions he had of his best friend, Ragnar Lothbrok, he seems to be heading back to Kattegat to fulfill the possible prophecy of him being the Seer.

And for the fans who have been asking frequently if Ragnar Lothbrok possible to be on "Vikings" season 5? Then it seems that the character of Travis Fimmel will be having a cameo scene in the upcoming season. Because it is highly expected that he will be the one leading Floki back into Kattegat and give him visions of the possibility of him becoming the Seer, The Siver Time has reported.

It is also likely for Floki to left Bjorn with their journey to the Mediterranean and is ready to get back into his town. Moreover, speculations also arise pointing to the Queen of Kattegat, the character of Katheryn Winnick, Lagertha to battle against Ivar the Boneless. "Vikings" season 5 will be premiering its first episode later this summer.