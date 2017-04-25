Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Nintendo's 'Legend of Zelda' Spinoff Is not for Switch; Game Director Revealed another NES Style game in Development, Reportedly coming Back to its Roots

Apr 25, 2017
Evolution of The Legend of ZELDA

Evolution of The Legend of ZELDA(Photo : Youtube/gameranx )

"Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" continues to nail the charts and become easily the most popular game in Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo Switch. Though the game didn't actually hold the number one spot, Nintendo is taking advantage of the game's popularity, a new Zelda game was announced but not for Switch.

Fans of "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" has learned a new secret from the game. Nintendo just expanded the game's horizons and according to USAopoly, the board game manufacturer released a customize chess set.

The new set that has been announced will be focusing on the character from the "Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time," instead of the Breath of Wild. Ganondorf is the darkest and the king of the villains while Link is king for the heroes and fans got Zelda as the Queen against Twinrova and has Epona, Rooks, Bishops, Daruina and Impa as Knights, according to Nintendo Life.

Also, the Chess set isn't the only one developed by Nintendo and announced for this week for the Legend of Zelda but another NES style is in development. According to the report, Nintendo will be coming back to the game's roots as they have been developing "The Legend of Zelda" for both Switch and Wii u.

According to Hidemaro Fujibayashi, the game director of "Legend of Zelda," he wanted to create and make a game where the players can actually experience freedom in the game field. Fujibayashi wanted all the players to get the sense of adventure every day as they have been navigating the game, Daily Star has reported.

The team builds a 2D prototype of the game that much alike the NES version. The team later find a new different gameplay mechanics for the game will be pursued into the 3D build. Meanwhile, according to the report, the Chess set of "Legend of Zelda" may not be available in the UK as it reportedly available only in Canada and United States.

