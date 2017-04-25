'The Flash' Season 3 Episode 20 Spoilers: Killer Frost Is on the Loose! Hunting Tracy Brand; Cisco's Biggest Fear, Fighting Caitlyn Snow

All new exciting scenes are set to feature in "The Flash" season 3 Episode 20 titled "I Know Who You Are." Another villain arises as the team busy looking forward to meeting Tracy Brand who is the only key to stopping Savitar. Caitlyn Snow's dark side rises and she's hunting her team and make them pay as they awaken Killer Frost inside her.

In the all new episode for "The Flash" season 3 episode 20 scheduled for next week, Killer Frost and the team Flash wanted the same person. To find Tracy Brand, a scientist who is the key to stop Savitar and his madness. Brand can be an important person to help the team flash save the world and Iris' from death.

Unfortunately, the team flash isn't alone in the journey finding Tracy Brand in "The Flash" season 3 episode 10. Killer Frost is also on the hunt of Brand and fighting against Frost is the only way for team flash to save the scientist. It would surely be difficult for the team especially for Cisco as they have been teammates for so long.

Advertisement

According to the official synopsis released by Spoiler TV for "The Flash" season 3 episode 20, Barry and the team will meet Tracy Brand, a scientist who can be the answer to stopping Savitar. But Killer Frost is also on the hunt for him so the team Flash needs to battle their old friend and it'll be particularly difficult for Cisco. Joe and Cecile's relationship takes a big turn for this episode.

Furthermore, Entertainment Weekly reported that Caitlyn Snow a.k.a Killer Frost will be making her old team Flash pay after bringing her to life. For "The Flash" episode, Tom Cavanagh who magnificently played three characters in the series will direct one of the most emotional scenes in the Flash.

Cavanagh shared his experience in directing "The Flash" and the episode that shows Barry got into the future and meet his 8 years older self. According to him, the episode is aggressive, visually robust and aggressive.

"The Flash" season 3 episode 20 titled "I Know Who You Are" is set to air on May 2, 2017, Tuesday on The CW. The episode 19 titled "The Once and Future Flash" will be tonight.