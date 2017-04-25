iPhone 8 Alleged Benchmark Marks the End of Samsung Galaxy S8; But Reports Conclude Apple Still Offers much Slower Handset, Samsung Still Unbeatable

Alleged iPhone 8 benchmark is now making a rock on the internet as it totally features massive specs that clearly defeats Samsung Galaxy S8. But according to some reports, the rumored Geekbench of Apple may still don't have a match compared to the latest Galaxy flagship in terms of being fast; surfing the web, download movies, music etc.

The Sun reported that the upcoming Apple's iPhone 8 will be the end of Samsung Galaxy S8 if all the rumored blueprint is all true. Considering the Apple's Flagship is still months away, this could be possible. Plus, the giant smartphone company will be celebrating and marks the 10th anniversary of the very first iPhone in the market.

One of the rumored features of iPhone 8 is having a 3D camera, and planning to blast its fans with laser beams to scan users' features. Also, a stunning edge to edge OLED display is hinted to be pact in Apple's upcoming flagship and referring to the patent filed, an all-glass design might also be featured.

A Geekbench 4 test reportedly conducted iPhone 8's running iOS 11 and has an A11 processor running at 2.74GHz. iPhone 8 has an alleged score of 8975 multi-core and scored 4537 single-core. According to some reports, being compared to Samsung Galaxy S8 and its processor, Snapdragon 835, there is a really huge difference between the scoring as flagship only scored 2059 and 6461 on the Geekbench 4 test.

Theorizing that the benchmark is true, CNBC's report, the iPhone 8 will still be defeated in some areas and cannot dominate Samsung Galaxy S8 easily. Referring to the report, new Apple's flagship may still not supporting Gigabit LTE networks which Samsung does and most of the U.S carriers are now starting to roll out this year.

Intel wouldn't support Gigabit LTE, not until next year. That all means, iPhone 8 may not defeat Samsung Galaxy S8 in terms of offering that market the fastest device. Samsung may all know uses the Snapdragon 835 that has a feature X16 LTE modem which has the ability to provide Gigabit LTE upload and download speeds.