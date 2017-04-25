Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 | Updated at 12:04 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Kim Kadashian Shows off Her Curved Body in Punta Mita Mexico After She Lost 6lbs because of Flu & Claimed 'Flu is the Best Diet'

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 25, 2017 11:56 PM EDT
Premiere Of Open Road Films' 'The Promise' - Arrivals

Premiere Of Open Road Films' 'The Promise' - Arrivals(Photo : Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian can't get enough of her bikini as she shows off her curves in a beach during the vacation with her pals. It was just a couple of weeks after her sister Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her 38th birthday, where the two took a flight in Punta Mita, Mexico.

According to AOL, in her candid photo, Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing a vintage Christian Dior logo bikini with a red, yellow, green trim. Kim also has to sport large hoop earrings, necklace, and a gold reflective sunglasses.

Following the difficulties of her pregnancies "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star works really hard to get back into shape and although she was aware of the camera, Kim was obviously very proud of it. In fact, Kim can't get enough with her curves and her stunning bikini.

According to Mail Online, two days later the mother of two children Kim Kardashian put her curves again into the spotlight with another revealing summer outfit. She was wearing a lace up crop top with matching simple black bikini bottoms.

On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian also wanted to excel with her red two-piece that showed off her major under boob while splashing in the water. Kim Kardashian was down in Mexico with the several friends including Brittny Gastineau, Malika Haqq, and Larsa Pippen.

Meanwhile, several days ago Kim Kardashian revealed that she has dropped six pounds after she suffered the flu. However, Kim was thankful as she tweeted it on April 29 that the flu is the best diet.

Kim Kardashian first gains her popularity as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton but received a wider notice after a 2003 sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Ray J was leaked in 2007. Prior that year Kim and her family began to appear in E! reality television series "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" where her career continues to grow enormously.

SEE ALSO

Apple Chased Jeff Norris, Former NASA Employee to Work on the Company's AR Glasses; Believed to Help Exceed Current Capability of iPhone

'Supergirl' Season 2 Spoilers: Rhea, Mon-El's Mom Has Evil Plans, Offering Proposal to Lena Luthor; EP Hinted Big Fights & Guests in Season 2 Finale

iPhone 8 Alleged Benchmark Marks the End of Samsung Galaxy S8; But Reports Conclude Apple Still Offers much Slower Handset, Samsung Still Unbeatable

'The Flash' Season 3 Episode 20 Spoilers: Killer Frost Is on the Loose! Hunting Tracy Brand; Cisco's Biggest Fear, Fighting Caitlyn Snow

Nintendo's 'Legend of Zelda' Spinoff Is not for Switch; Game Director Revealed another NES Style game in Development, Reportedly coming Back to its Roots

TagsKim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, bikini body, Keeping Up With the Kardashian, Brittny Gastineau, Malika Haqq

Â© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

OnePlus 5 Edge OnePlus 5 Smartphone

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique PeÃ±a Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Emma Watson interview Emma Watson private life

Durant Out For Game 4

NBA News: Kevin Durant Still Questionable For Game 4

After not playing in Game 3, Warrior's Star Kevin Durant is still listed as questionable for Game 4 of their first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers. Durant suffered a left calf strain during Game 1 and is now unlikely to return for the remainder of this series.
Steve Kerr Postgame News Conference | Warriors vs Blazers R1G2 | April 16, 2017

GSW's Coach Steve Kerr & his Unknown Illness Reportedly the Complication of his Back Surgery; Kevin Durant's status for Game 4 Still Unclear
Boston Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Plays Through Tears After Sister's Death

Isiah Thomas From Celtic's Is Still Grieving over Chyna Thomas' Death; Expected To Show Up in Game 3 At Chicago
Klay Thompson's Game 2 Needs To Be Great

NBA News: Warriors' Thompson Expected To Step Up With Durant Absent In Game 2
Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Inspired With Kevin Love's Game 2 Performance
Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 2

Golden State Warriors News: Kevin Durant (Left Calf Strain) Questionable For Game 2
Three Takeaways From The First Three Days Of NBA Playoff Basketball

2017 NBA Playoffs: 3 Three Things To Know So Far

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Logitech G413 Keyboard Review: A Keyboard With Romer-G Mechanical Switches With The Price of $90

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

â€˜Jumanjiâ€™ Sequel Spoilers: â€˜Welcome To The Jungleâ€™ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Donâ€™t miss it!

The 100 4x09 Promo "DNR" (HD) Season 4 Episode 9 Promo
Entertainment

'The 100' Season 4 Spoilers: Eliza Taylor on Series' Final Episode, another End of the World; Fans Will Witness Dependent Clarke into People Surrounds Her

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃƒÂ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

MoMA's The Contenders Screening of DEADPOOL With Ryan Reynolds
Culture

'Deadpool 2' Release Date June 1, 2018; Josh Brolin Cast as Cable to Ryan Reynold's Deadpool
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

â€˜Smurfs: The Lost Villageâ€™ Worst Opening Weekend; â€˜Boss Babyâ€™ Remain On Top
Dwayne â€˜The Rockâ€™ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During â€˜Furiousâ€™ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

â€˜The Fate and the Furiousâ€™ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics