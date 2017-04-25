Kim Kadashian Shows off Her Curved Body in Punta Mita Mexico After She Lost 6lbs because of Flu & Claimed 'Flu is the Best Diet'

Kim Kardashian can't get enough of her bikini as she shows off her curves in a beach during the vacation with her pals. It was just a couple of weeks after her sister Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her 38th birthday, where the two took a flight in Punta Mita, Mexico.

According to AOL, in her candid photo, Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing a vintage Christian Dior logo bikini with a red, yellow, green trim. Kim also has to sport large hoop earrings, necklace, and a gold reflective sunglasses.

Following the difficulties of her pregnancies "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star works really hard to get back into shape and although she was aware of the camera, Kim was obviously very proud of it. In fact, Kim can't get enough with her curves and her stunning bikini.

According to Mail Online, two days later the mother of two children Kim Kardashian put her curves again into the spotlight with another revealing summer outfit. She was wearing a lace up crop top with matching simple black bikini bottoms.

On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian also wanted to excel with her red two-piece that showed off her major under boob while splashing in the water. Kim Kardashian was down in Mexico with the several friends including Brittny Gastineau, Malika Haqq, and Larsa Pippen.

Meanwhile, several days ago Kim Kardashian revealed that she has dropped six pounds after she suffered the flu. However, Kim was thankful as she tweeted it on April 29 that the flu is the best diet.

Kim Kardashian first gains her popularity as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton but received a wider notice after a 2003 sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Ray J was leaked in 2007. Prior that year Kim and her family began to appear in E! reality television series "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" where her career continues to grow enormously.