Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Apple Chased Jeff Norris, Former NASA Employee to Work on the Company's AR Glasses; Believed to Help Exceed Current Capability of iPhone

Apr 25, 2017
Apple really wanted to have its VR and AR projects to be a touched by an expert. Jeff Norris, NASA's former virtual, and augmented reality expert has recently hired by the giant smartphone company to work and help them shape its technological projects.

Bloomberg confirmed the inclusion of Jeff Norris to Apple Company. The former NASA worker has served more than 15 years in NASA as he started working back in 1999 and becomes the head and led the organization's Mission Operations Innovation Office.

Moreover, to the inclusion of Norris, an anonymous source has confirmed that the NASA worker has signed the contract and joined Apple earlier in 2017. He is reportedly working as the senior manager of the AR team.

The AR team are the group that is responsible for prototyping the pairs of glasses that are capable of featuring AR imagery. They also responsible for the software for the iPhones that can make total advantage of the featured capabilities, Engadget has reported.

It is no secret that AR is in Apple's long-term major priority as they have been thinking that this particular technology has the potential to offer a major evolution of the iPhone. Reports even hinted that AR's technology could exceed the current capability of iPhone, so clearly, the AR features obviously first to hit the smartphone.

Later convince its users that Apple's AR glasses is a great investment once out in the market. But there hasn't been much information released by Apple or when the AR will be introduced to the public. Though reports suggest a release of 2018 but it is still unconfirmed.

Moreover, Jeff Norris contributed different projects to NASA that mainly focusing on applying VR and AR technology to the space program. Norris reportedly outfitted scientists with his headsets that could obtain live images from the Martian surface.

Also, Norris was involved in Microsoft program that sends HoloLens headsets to the astronauts to the International Space Station. Apple chase Jeff Norris for his familiarity and capabilities in the hardware as the competition in the AR market gets tough over the coming years.

