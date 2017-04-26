Apple Has New iMac Expected To Launch Late 2017, Speculated Design and High-end Specs Revealed

Apple promises iMac fans and loyal users will definitely see an update this year, though there isn't confirmed the date yet. Following the rumors that iMac is doing fine, but the truth is, it isn't as Apple reaffirmed the company's support to the platform.

So, here are rumored specs of the upcoming update of Apple for their iMac. One of the upcoming features is the "server-grade" internal components. The said feature could correct ECC RAM or the code memory and protects it from the cosmic rays. As per the report, iMac could also feature the Intel Xeon E3-1285 v6 processor.

Furthermore, iMac could equip with 16-64GB of ECC RAM, a 2TB PCIe SSD. Apple promises to build a professional and slimmed-down desktop with a serious horsepower. MacRumors reported that iMac the 21-inch could still feature to have on board the Iris Pro or Iris graphics.

Advertisement

For iMac 27-inch desktop, it is set to offer a high-end AMD graphic card though the Radeon GPUs will have the inclusion of the Polaris architecture, the latest. More about the speculations specs set to be featured in iMac, it will likely to feature Kirby Lake processors, the Intel's latest 7th generation.

The internal components of iMac is definitely a promising one as per Apple re-affirmed, but bear in mind it was all just rumors of the next gen and could be taken with a dash of salt. On the external outlook of iMac, Bloomberg reported that a new Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C ports are likely to feature.

Also, following the report, more enhanced Touch ID and a wireless keyboard that is associated with MacBook-esque Touch Bar. Speculations also buzzing stating the iMac may have an 8K display as it was being alluded by LG but it is still unlikely to happen. For the availability of the new iMac in the market, Chief Engineer, Craig Federighi concluded that it is set to launch late 2017.