Wednesday, April 26, 2017

'Red Dead Redemption 2' Sold Out For PlayStation 4 Platform; Released Date Expected Fall 2017, PS4 Players Have Access For Post-launch Content

First Posted: Apr 26, 2017
Red Dead Redemption 2 - Latest News! Concept Art Of RDR2? RDR PC MOD SHUT DOWN & Much More!

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Latest News! Concept Art Of RDR2? RDR PC MOD SHUT DOWN & Much More!(Photo : Youtube/ LegacyKillaHD)

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is now starting to dominate the pre-order items in the online outlets, particularly in the Amazon. People who wanted badly the game are now frustrated as they didn't get a chance to bulk a game for PlayStation 4 but in the same page Xbox one is also halted and unavailable.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" being sold out in one of the largest online retailers is some kind of promising for the game. Though there are really many several of reasons why fans have contacted the outlet and asking for reasons why the game is out for pre-order? The official response of the outlet is they have reached their quota.

"We have currently reached the amount we have been given," as per Amazon. In the Amazon UK, both pre-order for PlayStation and Xbox One are all unavailable for pre-orders. But in the other state, the Xbox one version of "Red Dead Redemption 2" is still available, Alphr has reported.

According to the report, "Red Dead Redemption 2" clearly indicates that it is much more exciting to play it with PlayStation 4 platform. Also, it has been reported that the PlayStation 4 players will be having an access to the game's post-launch content than the Xbox one players.

It seems that the partnership between Rockstar and Sony is pretty great and smooth sailing for everyone who is involved in the deal. The "Red Dead Redemption 2" analysts are now conveying their idea that the sold out problem may have actually underestimated the game's success and popularity, COG has reported.

Critics of "Red Dead Redemption 2" also acclaimed the Rockstar's pull, given that the creators still has no information for the public when it will be released, no pre-order bonuses, and no collector's edition. Analysts stated that they have been so incompetent in informing the public and in giving those updates needed and the lack of appreciation.

There has been no follow-up information aside from the cinematic trailer released of "Red Dead Redemption 2." For the release date of the game, it is still speculated to launch this coming Fall 2017 for both platforms, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

