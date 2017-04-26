Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, April 27, 2017 | Updated at 12:19 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Final Fantasy XV' Roll Out 2 New Weapons, Stable-mode Feature & More for PS4 Players; Square Enix & 'Terra Battle' Dev to Launch New Event

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 26, 2017 11:51 PM EDT
Final Fantasy XV - TGS 2016 Trailer

Final Fantasy XV - TGS 2016 Trailer(Photo : Youtube/GameSpot)

PlayStation 4 owners may rejoice once again as one of the most popular franchise, "Final Fantasy XV" is set to roll out an update, April 27, 2017. One of the features that are set to roll out in the update is the Afrojack sword, adjustments are also said to be done in the title and a whole new partnership before the month ends.

Square Enix, the developer of the "Final Fantasy XV," is also set to roll out improvements to some technical issues of the game. Dev will also be adding items and some gameplay features like a "Stable Mode" for the players in PlayStation Pro, Gematsu has reported.

Also, new ranking system, time quests are being improved in the said update. Square Enix promises not just one but two handed weapons, the Afrojack and Afrosword. Whole new songs added in the in-game player and new stickers for the Regalia.

Moreover, Mistwalker, the developer of the "Terra Battle" recently announced that they have developed a relationship between the "Final Fantasy XV." The two have agreed to launch a new event for the smartphone title.

According to "Terra Battle" official website, Mistwalker released a statement and presented a face-off arts visualizing the face-off titles. In the announcement, it also confirmed that April 27 is the start of the three quests update and revealed to be related to "Final Fantasy XV."

Mistwalkers revealed that the names of the quests were named after Noctis' own companion, Prompto, Ignis, and Gladiolus, which are all supposed to be in the world of "Terra Battle." Also, familiar enemies from the "Final Fantasy" may also set to have its return on the special quests, Titan and Behemoth.

According to the report, if the players able to complete the special quests, they will have a chance to roll "Noctis." Mistwalkers also claimed that in order to accompany "Final Fantasy XV" the developers planned to bring its players to "Bond," a new composition created by Nobuo Uematsu.

The "Bond" in the "Final Fantasy XV" inspired quests can be enjoyed in the whole battle. According to the critics, the tie-up of two games was great especially if the players are both fans of the two games. Mistwalker claimed that this collaboration is just the first of many. music player.

SEE ALSO

'Gotham' Season 3 Spoilers: Bruce Wayne's Training To Become the City's Dark Knight; EP Teases Gordon & Dr. Lee Rebirth Story, Darker & Dangerous

'Red Dead Redemption 2' Sold Out For PlayStation 4 Platform; Released Date Expected Fall 2017, PS4 Players Have Access For Post-launch Content

Apple Has New iMac Expected To Launch Late 2017, Speculated Design and High-end Specs Revealed

Albert Einstein's 10 Episode Series' 'Genius' to Illustrate Einstein as Human; To Feature His Wives & Lovers

'Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World' Spinoff Feature The Journey of Hisagi Shuhei Investigating The Tsunayashiro Noble Clan & Soul Society; Premiere on April 28

TagsSquare Enix, final fantasy xv, Terra Battle, Mistwalker, Playstation 4

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind'

'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind' Returns 700 Years Before 'Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind'

A gameplay trailer for "Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" has been released.
'Tokyo Ghoul' live-action stage play

'Tokyo Ghoul' Live-Action Stage Play Cast, Release Date Revealed! Watch Trailer Here
Disney Afternoon Collection

Capcom Disney Afternoon Collection on PC is a Nostalgic Blast from the Past
MoMA's The Contenders Screening of DEADPOOL With Ryan Reynolds

'Deadpool 2' Release Date June 1, 2018; Josh Brolin Cast as Cable to Ryan Reynold's Deadpool
Brainiac in 'Injustice 2'

NetherRealm Studios Introduces Brainiac in 'Injustice 2' - Watch Trailer Here!
'Total War: Warhammer II'

'Total War: Warhammer II' Coming This Year; 'Total War: Warhammer' Available For Mac
'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy'

Naturo Ultimate Ninja Storm Collection Coming PC, PS4 & Xbox One This Year

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Pokémon Go' Update: New Event From Niantic To Introduce SHINY characters

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

NBA News: San Antonio Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon To Play Game 5 After Illness

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

Supergirl 2x01: Clark Kent and Kara Danvers aka Superman and Supergirl #7
Entertainment

'Supergirl' Season 2 Spoilers: Rhea, Mon-El's Mom Has Evil Plans, Offering Proposal to Lena Luthor; EP Hinted Big Fights & Guests in Season 2 Finale

Battlefield 1 Sprine Update Highlights
Tech

'Battlefield 1' Spring Update Confirmed To Feature Platoons, New Weapons, Private Servers & More

OnePlus is planning to bring the latest Android OS to its phones.
Business

OnePlus 5 Leaked Online, Find Out Release Date, Specs, Features & Price

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Chris Pratt Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Culture

Why 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Star Chris Pratt No Longer Takes Fan Selfies
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics