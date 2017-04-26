'Final Fantasy XV' Roll Out 2 New Weapons, Stable-mode Feature & More for PS4 Players; Square Enix & 'Terra Battle' Dev to Launch New Event

PlayStation 4 owners may rejoice once again as one of the most popular franchise, "Final Fantasy XV" is set to roll out an update, April 27, 2017. One of the features that are set to roll out in the update is the Afrojack sword, adjustments are also said to be done in the title and a whole new partnership before the month ends.

Square Enix, the developer of the "Final Fantasy XV," is also set to roll out improvements to some technical issues of the game. Dev will also be adding items and some gameplay features like a "Stable Mode" for the players in PlayStation Pro, Gematsu has reported.

Also, new ranking system, time quests are being improved in the said update. Square Enix promises not just one but two handed weapons, the Afrojack and Afrosword. Whole new songs added in the in-game player and new stickers for the Regalia.

Moreover, Mistwalker, the developer of the "Terra Battle" recently announced that they have developed a relationship between the "Final Fantasy XV." The two have agreed to launch a new event for the smartphone title.

According to "Terra Battle" official website, Mistwalker released a statement and presented a face-off arts visualizing the face-off titles. In the announcement, it also confirmed that April 27 is the start of the three quests update and revealed to be related to "Final Fantasy XV."

Mistwalkers revealed that the names of the quests were named after Noctis' own companion, Prompto, Ignis, and Gladiolus, which are all supposed to be in the world of "Terra Battle." Also, familiar enemies from the "Final Fantasy" may also set to have its return on the special quests, Titan and Behemoth.

According to the report, if the players able to complete the special quests, they will have a chance to roll "Noctis." Mistwalkers also claimed that in order to accompany "Final Fantasy XV" the developers planned to bring its players to "Bond," a new composition created by Nobuo Uematsu.

The "Bond" in the "Final Fantasy XV" inspired quests can be enjoyed in the whole battle. According to the critics, the tie-up of two games was great especially if the players are both fans of the two games. Mistwalker claimed that this collaboration is just the first of many. music player.