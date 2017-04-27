Beyonce's 'Formation Scholars' Chosen Berklee, Parsons, Spelman, & Howard University For Young Women To Enroll For 2017-2018 School Year

Famous American singer and songwriter Beyonce announces a scholarship program for female college students. It is in honor of her one year anniversary of singer's hit album "Lemonade". Beyonce's album was 2016's top-selling album in the world and it won several awards from Grammy.

According to E News, Beyonce announced on her website about her scholarship program. It was stated that the program aimed to help young women who are brave and confident enough to let their creative and bolder mind let out.

Beyonce's scholarship program will be given to female students studying literature, music, creative arts, or African-American studies for the 2017-2018 school year. However, the announcement doesn't reveal further statement if the award will be full scholarship merely offset the cost of tuition.

According to Billboard, Berklee College of Music, Parsons School Of Designs, Spelman College, and Howard University are the four schools that will participate Beyonce's Formation scholarship. Spelman and Howard are historically black universities while others specialize in the arts.

Meanwhile, the announcement came a week after Beyonce's album "Lemonade" won one of the seven prestigious awards from Peabody Entertainment Awards. And it was given for its contributions to the greater cultural landscape.

Beyonce's "Lemonade" is a certified platinum and it was included as Beyonce's boldest work to date. Beyonce's "Lemonade" usually contains sample and interpolation of a number of hip-hop and rock songs.

Meanwhile, many fans have speculated that the album is about her marriage with Jay-Z but the two has no further comments about it. Jay Z and Beyonce is still going strong and now looking forward to the birth their twins.

Beyonce was nominated for an Emmy last year for co-directing the visual album but lost to Thomas Kail and Alex Rudzinski for Grease live. Beyonce's "Lemonade" was nominated for outstanding variety special and lost to "The Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special."