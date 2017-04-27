AMD Next Gen Vega GPUs Hinted This Quarter, strengthen by Leaks & Linux’s 80% Driver Engineers Focused on Vega Optimization

The public is now taking their breath after thinking, what AMD could be another next move following the noise of AMD's Zen architecture and Ryzen processors. According to the reports, the company may offer and introduced its next-genVega GPUs.

Fans of AMD are all keen and excited to know when is the next gen Vega GPUs could officially be introduced into its users. Though AMD has not yet given any information about the next gen Vega GPU, this could strengthen the cards of NVIDIA's Pascal architecture.

But in a report by Wccftech, there might be any suggested hints pointing on to next gen Vega GPUs to release this quarter. According to the report, AMD Poland Facebook page dropped the hints but bear in mind as nothing is official yet, so might take it with a grain of salt. However, hints are everywhere for AMD next gen Vega GPUs.

Advertisement

In a report by Digital Trend, CompuBench benchmark results confirming that something has happened short before a new device like from AMD next gen Vega GPUs released. Moreover, in the said results, the Vega GPUs may offer a high performance when being compared to the NVIDIA GTX 1080.

But significantly lower when AMD next gen Vega GPUs is compared to GTX 1080 Ti. But when think of, there hasn't been much information about where the GPU is positioned, it could be in the high-end, low-end, or in the midrange.

But the loyal users of AMD really should have options to select from. Aside from the presented hints that AMD next gen Vega GPU is actually coming sooner and this quarter could be possible. That is because of the company is now provided Vega OpenGL support for Linux.

The company reportedly has the 80 percent of its driver engineers focused on Vega optimization. The hint could really indicate that AMD's next-gen Vega GPUs could really be sooner than expected.