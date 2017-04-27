Microsoft Surface 4 Hinted Introduction in May 2's Event; Feature Windows Cloud OS, Price Expected To Be Less Expensive [Report]

Fans of Surface 4 are now excited for the upcoming May's event in New York City to be held by Microsoft. The event is expected to introduce the said device but all are hoping for a much cheaper next-generation hybrid tablet.

Many tech fans have alluded the upcoming Microsoft Surface 5 but another Microsoft Surface 4 is expected to introduce this May. The Surface 4 is said to be the follow-up successor of the Surface 3-in-1 tablet. Indeed this year is for Microsoft Surface tablet lineup taking people's mind from the non-pro contemporary and inexpensive, Surface 3.

However, fans should expect a couple of days after May 2 event or early in June for Surface 4 to be on sale on Microsoft outlets and in online outlets. The Redmond Company needed to release a new updated surface device as other companies are apparently releasing its own variations of devices.

Advertisement

CNET has reported that Microsoft Surface 3 cannot keep up the competition in the market as it literally hard for the device to snuff up. An upgrade seems to be necessary at the moment. Though there aren't specification yet to reveal for Surface 4, Microsoft surely will release a device that is a lot more upgraded than its previous predecessor.

Meanwhile, according to Mary Jo Foley from ZDNet, she pointed out that Microsoft may not compete with other companies in their product categories that most of it already exist. Instead, when Microsoft introduces a Surface lineup, the giant company may typically introduce a new product category and fans can expect that Surface 4 may actually different.

Rumors on the most anticipated successor, Microsoft Surface 4 may run the Windows Cloud OS (operating system). According to the report, the OS is limited for the user's applications to be installed from the Windows store. The device's limited feature could be significant in an educational context.

For the price of Microsoft Surface 4, as per people and loyal users of the company demand cheaper price for a high-end device, Microsoft might actually repressed the price. Speculation hasn't been confirmed yet so, might as well take it with a dash of salt.