Energy Drinks Claimed More Dangerous for Persons who have High-blood & Underlying Cardiac Condition Than Taking Caffeine

A new study claims that energy drinks are more life threatening than caffeine can cause into someone's body. Drinking just four cans of energy drink can cause an abnormal heart electrical problem and blood pressure.

In a recent study conducted by Emily Fletcher, from the David Grant USAP Medical Center, she claimed that they decided to study energy drinks because lots of military personnel consumed the drinks. She shared that there is over 15 percent of the base's military personnel have drink three cans of energy drink a day when they are being deployed.

Researchers then began studying the effect of energy drink if someone consumes a minimum of three cans a day. There are 18 individuals who participated in the study and was divided into two. The first group was given a control drink which contains 40 ml of lime juice, 320mg of caffeine, and then a carbonated water with 140ml of cherry syrup, NBC News has reported.

Advertisement

In the second group created, participants were given 32 ounces of energy drinks which have 320 mg of caffeine and 108 g of sugar. The researchers monitored closely the two groups especially both blood pressure and heart activity for the past six hour's right after they had drunk their suggested drinks.

In the following day, the 18 participants needed to have an examination and found out that the two groups both have an increase of blood pressure. But for individuals who's is control, according to the examination, their blood pressure was almost returned to normal after the six hours.

In contrast with the result, the other group who consumed the energy drinks have an elevated blood pressure even after six hours. Though according to Fletcher, the results needs further evaluation but the overall preliminary evidence, researchers concluded energy drinks may not be good. Especially for people who have high blood, further health issues, or underlying cardiac condition, CBC has reported.

Moreover, Fletcher claimed that it was just a small study and still needed further investigations to confirm the result. But energy drinks owners, British Soft Drinks Association, and The European Food Safety Authority claimed that the result of the study was odd, as there is no difference caffeine in energy drinks and in coffee.