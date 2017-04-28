PlayStation Plus News: Free Games Made It to May's Roster; PlayStation 4's 5 Most Awaited Games in 2017 [Report]

PlayStation 4 owners are all excited for next month's free games and can't stop thinking about the titles that are included on the roster. Also, Sony is now enjoying the highest yearly profit since the year 1998 and most of its games for PS4, win in the Game of the Year awards and others.

April is coming to a close and the month of May is one of the most exciting beginnings for PlayStation plus subscribers. So, here the expected game to come free in May though these aren't confirmed yet by PlayStation.

The title includes that maybe in the roster are, "Rayman Legends," "Hue," The Escapists," "Neon Chrome," and "Resident Evil Zero HD." This May 2, the first batch of the lineup will be available as the event will officially be open to its subscribers.

Sony will also have a lineup for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vista, so here are the additional game coming up for May 2017. First, is the Telltale Game's "Tales from the Borderlands" for PS4 - which is set in the world of Pandora. Second is the "Alienation" for PS4.

Also, "Blood Knights" will be available for PS3, this game is for the PS3 pitches a vampire. The hunted together with the quest will recover an important artifact. "Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants" are for PS3, "Laser Disco Defenders," and "Type: Rider" is for the PS Vista, Wired has reported.

Moreover, Sony will offer high-quality games to its PlayStation 4 every year and this 2017, surely have the most exciting titles coming on the horizon. "Days Gone" was revealed last year at E3 and it is a survival horror-game created by Syphon Filters. "Death Stranding" from the creators, Metal Gear Solid and mastered by Hideo Kojima.

The third is the "God of War" dubbed as one of the biggest surprises from 2016's E3 event. The game reportedly introduces a new style of combat and will abandon the previous franchises where it focuses more on Greek mythology for further exploring Norse mythology.

Next, is the "Spider-Man," the movie surely be dominating the silver screen, but when it comes to its game, it has a pretty sure lame reception to players. Now, the game is expected to be more exciting than before.

Then one of the most awaited game to launch this year is "The Last of Us: Part 2." The game is one of the highest-rated PS3 games of all time and players are just excited to continue the journey of Ellie and Joel.