Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, April 28, 2017 | Updated at 4:58 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

PlayStation Plus News: Free Games Made It to May's Roster; PlayStation 4's 5 Most Awaited Games in 2017 [Report]

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 28, 2017 04:08 AM EDT
The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation Experience 2016: Reveal Trailer | PS4

The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation Experience 2016: Reveal Trailer | PS4(Photo : Youtube/PlayStation)

PlayStation 4 owners are all excited for next month's free games and can't stop thinking about the titles that are included on the roster. Also, Sony is now enjoying the highest yearly profit since the year 1998 and most of its games for PS4, win in the Game of the Year awards and others.

April is coming to a close and the month of May is one of the most exciting beginnings for PlayStation plus subscribers. So, here the expected game to come free in May though these aren't confirmed yet by PlayStation.

The title includes that maybe in the roster are, "Rayman Legends," "Hue," The Escapists," "Neon Chrome," and "Resident Evil Zero HD." This May 2, the first batch of the lineup will be available as the event will officially be open to its subscribers.

Sony will also have a lineup for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vista, so here are the additional game coming up for May 2017. First, is the Telltale Game's "Tales from the Borderlands" for PS4 - which is set in the world of Pandora. Second is the "Alienation" for PS4.

Also, "Blood Knights" will be available for PS3, this game is for the PS3 pitches a vampire. The hunted together with the quest will recover an important artifact. "Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants" are for PS3, "Laser Disco Defenders," and "Type: Rider" is for the PS Vista, Wired has reported.

Moreover, Sony will offer high-quality games to its PlayStation 4 every year and this 2017, surely have the most exciting titles coming on the horizon. "Days Gone" was revealed last year at E3 and it is a survival horror-game created by Syphon Filters. "Death Stranding" from the creators, Metal Gear Solid and mastered by Hideo Kojima.

The third is the "God of War" dubbed as one of the biggest surprises from 2016's E3 event. The game reportedly introduces a new style of combat and will abandon the previous franchises where it focuses more on Greek mythology for further exploring Norse mythology.

Next, is the "Spider-Man," the movie surely be dominating the silver screen, but when it comes to its game, it has a pretty sure lame reception to players. Now, the game is expected to be more exciting than before.

Then one of the most awaited game to launch this year is "The Last of Us: Part 2." The game is one of the highest-rated PS3 games of all time and players are just excited to continue the journey of Ellie and Joel.

SEE ALSO

Energy Drinks Claimed More Dangerous for Persons who have High-blood & Underlying Cardiac Condition Than Taking Caffeine

'Pirates of the Caribbean' Star Johnny Depp in Full Costume Surprised Fans in Disneyland; Co-director Hinted Captain Jack Lost his Mojo

Abby Miller, Former 'Dance Mom' Instructor Determine To Kepp Her Weight Loss after Surgery; Blaming the Reality show Producers for Overweight

'Transformers: The Last Knight' Take a First Look at Hot Rod & Details; Tom DeSanto's Partnership with Citic Guoan Group, Invested $120 Million

Microsoft Surface 4 Hinted Introduction in May 2's Event; Feature Windows Cloud OS, Price Expected To Be Less Expensive [Report]

TagsPlaystation 4, PlayStation Plus, Sony, The Last of Us Part 2, God of War, Spider-Man

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

National Hydrocarbons Commission United States Exxon Mobil Exploration

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Tokyo Ghoul live stage play leonardo dicarpio

James' 3-pointer Should've Not Counted

Cleveland Cavaliers News: League Admits LeBron's Late 3-pointer In Game 4 Shouldn't Have Counted

The NBA has admitted that Lebron James' late three-pointer during the Cavs Game 4 win against the Indiana Pacers should not have counted. In the replay, it has been revealed that James should have been called for a travel right before he made his 3-point attempt.
Golden State Warriors Complete Sweep Against Blazers

NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout
Durant Out For Game 4

NBA News: Kevin Durant Still Questionable For Game 4
Steve Kerr Postgame News Conference | Warriors vs Blazers R1G2 | April 16, 2017

GSW's Coach Steve Kerr & his Unknown Illness Reportedly the Complication of his Back Surgery; Kevin Durant's status for Game 4 Still Unclear
Boston Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Plays Through Tears After Sister's Death

Isiah Thomas From Celtic's Is Still Grieving over Chyna Thomas' Death; Expected To Show Up in Game 3 At Chicago
Klay Thompson's Game 2 Needs To Be Great

NBA News: Warriors' Thompson Expected To Step Up With Durant Absent In Game 2
Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Inspired With Kevin Love's Game 2 Performance

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Pokémon Go' Update: New Event From Niantic To Introduce SHINY characters

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

NBA News: San Antonio Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon To Play Game 5 After Illness

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

Supergirl 2x01: Clark Kent and Kara Danvers aka Superman and Supergirl #7
Entertainment

'Supergirl' Season 2 Spoilers: Rhea, Mon-El's Mom Has Evil Plans, Offering Proposal to Lena Luthor; EP Hinted Big Fights & Guests in Season 2 Finale

Battlefield 1 Sprine Update Highlights
Tech

'Battlefield 1' Spring Update Confirmed To Feature Platoons, New Weapons, Private Servers & More

OnePlus is planning to bring the latest Android OS to its phones.
Business

OnePlus 5 Leaked Online, Find Out Release Date, Specs, Features & Price

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Chris Pratt Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Culture

Why 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Star Chris Pratt No Longer Takes Fan Selfies
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics