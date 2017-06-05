Trump Wants Expanded Travel Ban Following London Terrorist Attack

The President didn't wait for the smoke to clear in London to make his voice heard, again.(Photo : Getty Images)

After another terrorist attack in the U.K. Saturday, President Donald Trump didn't mince words about how he would have prevented such actions from occurring on American soil.

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017 Advertisement

Trump was referring to his controversial original travel ban, which barred the entry of citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries to the United States, but was quickly fired down in several federal courts shortly after its disastrous implementation. The administration quickly crafted a second version of the ban, which dropped Iraq from the list of targeted countries and removed overt religious language in an effort to pass constitutional hurdles, but was also quickly blocked by federal courts.

Judges and jurists also pointed to Trump's rhetoric during the presidential campaign calling several times for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States." Last week, Trump officials in the Justice Department petitioned the Supreme Court to issue and emergency order reinstating the travel ban and Trump himself was of the mind that the original ban didn't go far enough.

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court - & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Critics and spectators have pointed out that explicitly calling it a ban and its implicit targeting of Muslims from Muslim-majority countries will hurt its chances of getting reinstated in the Supreme Court, as the institution's primary function is to ascertain whether legal rulings are in line with the Constitution.

A ban on entry to American soil based on religion, as a ban on the countries involved would be de facto Muslim, would be unconstitutional on the grounds of religious discrimination. Trump and his administration, however, are unperturbed and press forward with it's reinstatement and strengthening.

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017