Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 08, 2017 | Updated at 5:18 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

London Bridge Attacks: What We Know 48 Hours Later

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 05, 2017 03:22 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
This the third terrorist attack in the U.K. in as many months.

This the third terrorist attack in the U.K. in as many months.(Photo : Getty Images)

Police services and investigators are still piecing together information about the series of violent attacks that have left seven people dead and over 40 injured in London on Saturday night. The incident was ruled a terrorist attack shortly after midnight, with the group calling themselves the Islamic State claiming responsibility.

The attacks began around 10 p.m. London time when there were reports of a white work van driving into several pedestrians on London Bridge and crashing into a nearby pub. According to witnesses at the scene, the attackers then exited the vehicle wearing what appeared to be explosive devices on their persons. The attackers then shifted their focus to outside of a busy night market in order to chase and maximize casualties via stabbing.

Among those injured in the attack are a British Transport Police officer and an off-duty Metropolitan Police officer. Both remain in the hospital for treatment of serious injuries but neither are believed to be in a critical condition.

Raids by the London Metropolitan Police in the Barking neighborhood have brought in over a dozen suspects tied to the attackers, as Prime Minister Theresa May asks for stronger laws against terrorism and redoubled investigation efforts as Britain has suffered its third terror attack in as many months.

In March, a similar vehicular attack near the Houses of Parliament in Westminster claimed the lives of seven. This attack also comes off the heels of the devastating May 22 Manchester Arena attacks outside an Ariana Grande concert.

"Defeating this ideology is one of the great challenges of our time, but it cannot be defeated by military intervention alone," Prime Minister May said in a speech Monday. "It will not be defeated by the maintenance of a permanent defensive counter-terrorism operation, however skillful its leaders and practitioners."

Tagslondon, Terrorist Attack, Manchester, Prime Minister Theresa May

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

White Supremacist Charged After Killing 2 in Portland Attack

VIDEO: Portland Train Attack Suspect Yells "Free Speech or Die" In Courtroom

Russian Nazi who Survived Lynch Mob in Mexico, Charged with Homicide

Eight people dead in Mississippi shooting, including deputy sheriff

US&World

us visa Robert Selby

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

romper Salma Hayek news

National Doughnut Day 2017

Happy National Doughnut Day 2017! Find Out Who Is Giving Out Free Doughnuts

If you are going to cheat on your diet during breakfast, lunch or dinner, best do it now on National Doughnut Day
Sometimes a dog isn't a girl's best friend.

NYC's 'Fearless Girl' Statue Had Dog Peeing On It
Georgina Morillo Orgullosa

Latinas New Orgullosa Campaign Challenges Beauty Misconceptions
The Smithsonian Latino Center is a place for us to remember and grow.

Smithsonian Latino Center Turns 20
National Wine Day is upon us.

The Best Latino Wines For National Wine Day
Rompers

7 rompers for men you could rock (or not)
Despacito

Luis Fonsi reveals why you just can’t stop singing Despacito

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Justin Bieber Replaces ‘Despacito’ Lyrics and Sings “Burrito” and “Dorito”

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics