VIDEO: Portland Train Attack Suspect Yells "Free Speech or Die" In Courtroom

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 31, 2017 12:20 PM EDT
White supremacist and suspected murderer Jeremy Joseph Christian had a lot to say in court Tuesday.

Jeremy Joseph Christian, the white supremacist suspected of fatally stabbing two men and seriously injuring one on a Portland, Oregon commuter train, had some time to express himself during a court appearance Tuesday.

"Free speech or die, Portland. You got no safe place," Christian said as he was led into his arraignment hearing. "This is America. Get out if you don't like free speech."

According to police affidavits and audio obtained from squad cars, Christian was also heard bragging about his stabbings of three men standing up to him on the train after his continued harassment of a woman wearing a headscarf. Ricky Best, a 53-year-old Army veteran and father of four, and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche were stabbed and later died from their injuries. A third passenger, 21-year-old Micah Fletcher, recieved treatment for his wounds and was released from an area hospital Monday.

Christian, facing several counts of aggravated murder and attempted murder, also made sure to the let court know that he wished "death to the enemies of America..... death to antifa." Antifa or left-wing antifascists groups have had several noted clashes with white supremacist groups at protests in the Portland area since Election Day.

"You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism" were Christian's last words before he was taken out of the courtroom and they will play into Portland's community for a time to come, as Mayor Ted Wheeler is asking federal authorities revoke permits for two upcoming "free speech" rallies planned by right-wing organizations as the timing is much too sensitive.

