Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, June 10, 2017 | Updated at 12:33 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Disney/Pixar ‘Coco’: All Latino Cast Brings Out the Dead (Watch)

By Ottoniel Campos (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 08, 2017 03:04 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Pixar Disney Movie Coco

Pixar Disney Movie Coco(Photo : Disney/ Pixar)

Disney's all Latinos cast - the studio's first - will be featured in the exciting new animated movie Coco, this fall.

Leading the pack of an all Latino cast is newcomer Anthony Gonzalez, as he plays the role of Miguel Rivera, a 12-year-old guitarist. Miguel dreams of being like his musical idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), though his family has a ban on music.

Miguel and his dog Dante find themselves magically transported to the spectacular and colorful Land of the Dead, where he meets the charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal) and they set off in an adventurous journey to return to Miguel's home in Santa Cecilia.

The storyline of the 3D animated family film is based on Mexican folklore of Día de La Muerte or Day of the Dead. This Mexican and Latin American holiday honors the lives of friends and family that have passed.

Guiding Miguel with wisdom is his Abuelita (Renée Victor) and in the magical land of the dead is his loving great-grandmother, Mamá Coco (Ana Ofelia Murguía).

Disney/Pixar ‘Coco’: All Latino Cast Brings Out the Dead
(Photo : Disney Pixar) Disney/Pixar ‘Coco’: All Latino Cast Brings Out the Dead

The film that is set to open November 22, the day before Thanksgiving, also features Sofia Espinosa and Jaime Camil as Miguel's parents. Luis Valdez will voice the protagonist's uncle. And besides meeting his great-grandmother in the Land of the Dead, Miguel meets other deceased relatives like his great-great-grandmother Mamá Imelda (Alanna Ubach), great-grandfather Papá Julio (Alfonso Arau), his twin uncles Tío Oscar and Tío Felipe (Herbert Siguenza) and Tía Rosita (Selene Luna).

Cheech Marin also lends his voice to the film as a correction officer, and Edward James Olmos as the grouchy Chicharrón.

Coco, which just released several trailers and has social media excited, will be Pixar's second film of 2017 behind Cars 3.

TagsDisney Studios, Pixar movies, Pixar Coco, Walt Disney Animation Studios, animated films

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

‘Frozen 2,’ ‘Lion King’ Release Dates Revealed; ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Moved to 2020;

Emma Watson Loves For 'Beauty and the Beast 2' to Happen; Disney Sequel Should Focus on Belle's Career

Selena Gomez Defends ’13 Reasons Why’ From Criticism Claiming It ‘Glamorized Suicide’

ENTERTAINMENT

National Hydrocarbons Commission United States Exxon Mobil Exploration

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

romper Salma Hayek news

Pixar Disney Movie Coco

Disney/Pixar ‘Coco’: All Latino Cast Brings Out the Dead (Watch)

Disney's all Latinos cast - the studio's first - will be featured in the exciting new animated movie Coco, this fall.
Girl studying

A Mother’s Rewrite of First Grader’s Sexist Homework Assignment Goes Viral
National Doughnut Day 2017

Happy National Doughnut Day 2017! Find Out Who Is Giving Out Free Doughnuts
Oscar Lopez Rivera

Oscar López Rivera Drops Out as Honoree in Puerto Rican Day Parade
Sometimes a dog isn't a girl's best friend.

NYC's 'Fearless Girl' Statue Had Dog Peeing On It
Georgina Morillo Orgullosa

Latinas New Orgullosa Campaign Challenges Beauty Misconceptions
The Smithsonian Latino Center is a place for us to remember and grow.

Smithsonian Latino Center Turns 20

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Justin Bieber Replaces ‘Despacito’ Lyrics and Sings “Burrito” and “Dorito”

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics