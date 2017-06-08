Disney/Pixar ‘Coco’: All Latino Cast Brings Out the Dead (Watch)
Disney's all Latinos cast - the studio's first - will be featured in the exciting new animated movie Coco, this fall.
Leading the pack of an all Latino cast is newcomer Anthony Gonzalez, as he plays the role of Miguel Rivera, a 12-year-old guitarist. Miguel dreams of being like his musical idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), though his family has a ban on music.
Miguel and his dog Dante find themselves magically transported to the spectacular and colorful Land of the Dead, where he meets the charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal) and they set off in an adventurous journey to return to Miguel's home in Santa Cecilia.
The storyline of the 3D animated family film is based on Mexican folklore of Día de La Muerte or Day of the Dead. This Mexican and Latin American holiday honors the lives of friends and family that have passed.
Guiding Miguel with wisdom is his Abuelita (Renée Victor) and in the magical land of the dead is his loving great-grandmother, Mamá Coco (Ana Ofelia Murguía).
The film that is set to open November 22, the day before Thanksgiving, also features Sofia Espinosa and Jaime Camil as Miguel's parents. Luis Valdez will voice the protagonist's uncle. And besides meeting his great-grandmother in the Land of the Dead, Miguel meets other deceased relatives like his great-great-grandmother Mamá Imelda (Alanna Ubach), great-grandfather Papá Julio (Alfonso Arau), his twin uncles Tío Oscar and Tío Felipe (Herbert Siguenza) and Tía Rosita (Selene Luna).
Cheech Marin also lends his voice to the film as a correction officer, and Edward James Olmos as the grouchy Chicharrón.
Coco, which just released several trailers and has social media excited, will be Pixar's second film of 2017 behind Cars 3.