Disney/Pixar ‘Coco’: All Latino Cast Brings Out the Dead (Watch)

Disney's all Latinos cast - the studio's first - will be featured in the exciting new animated movie Coco, this fall.

Leading the pack of an all Latino cast is newcomer Anthony Gonzalez, as he plays the role of Miguel Rivera, a 12-year-old guitarist. Miguel dreams of being like his musical idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), though his family has a ban on music.

Miguel and his dog Dante find themselves magically transported to the spectacular and colorful Land of the Dead, where he meets the charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal) and they set off in an adventurous journey to return to Miguel's home in Santa Cecilia.

The storyline of the 3D animated family film is based on Mexican folklore of Día de La Muerte or Day of the Dead. This Mexican and Latin American holiday honors the lives of friends and family that have passed.

Guiding Miguel with wisdom is his Abuelita (Renée Victor) and in the magical land of the dead is his loving great-grandmother, Mamá Coco (Ana Ofelia Murguía).