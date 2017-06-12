Brazilian Teenager Humiliated with ‘I am a Thief’ Permanently Inked on Forehead

In Brazil, a teenager is paying the price with a permanent humiliating tattoo scribbled on his forehead for allegedly stealing.

The teenager allegedly stole the bicycle of a one-leg person and now is reaping the consequences of being caught by aspiring law-enforced tattoo artists.

Tattoo artists, Waycon Wesley and his friend Ronildo Moreira de Araujo, caught the teenager and permanently inked the Portuguese words, "Eu sou ladrão e vacilão," which translates "I am a thief and a loser."

Wesley and his friend sat the intimidated teenager on a chair and filmed themselves writing the condemning words.

In the video of the horrified teenager of being inked, Wesley, disrespectfully is heard asking the kid if he likes it.

Video of the teenager, who went missing after the incident on Friday, went viral.

After the family of the boy saw the video they reported the artist and his friend to the police.

These two crime-fighting wannabes that use tattoos as their weapon against alleged juvenile crooks were arrested and charged with torture on Saturday. Both supposed artists say once they released the kid that they have not seen him since.