Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 | Updated at 8:58 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Brazilian Teenager Humiliated with ‘I am a Thief’ Permanently Inked on Forehead

By Ottoniel Campos (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 12, 2017 03:48 PM EDT
Brazil Teenager Inked on Forehead
VIEW SLIDESHOW

In Brazil, a teenager is paying the price with a permanent humiliating tattoo scribbled on his forehead for allegedly stealing.

The teenager allegedly stole the bicycle of a one-leg person and now is reaping the consequences of being caught by aspiring law-enforced tattoo artists.

Tattoo artists, Waycon Wesley and his friend Ronildo Moreira de Araujo, caught the teenager and permanently inked the Portuguese words, "Eu sou ladrão e vacilão," which translates "I am a thief and a loser."

Wesley and his friend sat the intimidated teenager on a chair and filmed themselves writing the condemning words.

In the video of the horrified teenager of being inked, Wesley, disrespectfully is heard asking the kid if he likes it.

Video of the teenager, who went missing after the incident on Friday, went viral.

After the family of the boy saw the video they reported the artist and his friend to the police.

These two crime-fighting wannabes that use tattoos as their weapon against alleged juvenile crooks were arrested and charged with torture on Saturday. Both supposed artists say once they released the kid that they have not seen him since.

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Surgeons Remove 30 Pounds of Man's Intestines After Being Constipated For Years

Puerto Rico votes in favor of US statehood

Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017

US Visa Application Now Asks for Facebook and all Social Media Profiles

Latin Lives & Immigration

statehood us visa

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

best in sex corinne olympios

Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017

Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017

The highest-paid athletes are usually the top tier athletes in their respective sport that receive annual salaries from their sport and endorsement deals, which has accumulated to $3.15 billion, according to Forbes's list of 100 highest-paid athletes.
USAvsMEX

See The Highlights of USA vs Mexico In FIFA World Cup 2018 Qualifiers
Kevin Durant could dethrone King James.

What You Need To Know For The 2017 NBA Finals
Phillies star outfielder and Venezuelan-born Odubel Herrera's leadership skills were called into question.

Hall of Famer Apologizes For Suggesting That Latino Player Must Speak English
Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals

Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals
A new low for golfing great Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Charges
O.J. Simpson could be free as early as October 2017.

O.J. Simpson Could Be Released This Year
WATCH RELATED VIDEO

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Microsoft Surface Phone 2017 News & Update: Release In September, Find Out The Specs, Features & Price

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics