Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017
The highest-paid athletes are usually the top tier athletes in their respective sport that receive annual salaries from their sport and endorsement deals, which has accumulated to $3.15 billion, according to Forbes's list of 100 highest-paid athletes.
Check out our slideshow and see who is the highest paid Latino athlete in the world.
SEE ALSO
Politics & Immigration
Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers
A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.
In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support
SPORTS
Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017
The highest-paid athletes are usually the top tier athletes in their respective sport that receive annual salaries from their sport and endorsement deals, which has accumulated to $3.15 billion, according to Forbes's list of 100 highest-paid athletes.
Subscribe to LatinPost!
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!
- 1 Mexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
- 2 Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
- 3 John Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
- 4 $350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
- 5 Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
- 6 Here's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business