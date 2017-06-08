Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 08, 2017 | Updated at 5:15 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Hall of Famer Apologizes For Suggesting That Latino Player Must Speak English

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 08, 2017 01:11 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Phillies star outfielder and Venezuelan-born Odubel Herrera's leadership skills were called into question.

Phillies star outfielder and Venezuelan-born Odubel Herrera's leadership skills were called into question.(Photo : Getty Images)

Philadelphia Phillies Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt apologized for his comments about Phillies' outfielder Odubel Herrera's ability to lead a team, or lack thereof, primarily because of his unfamiliarity with English.

The comments come from a radio interview Schmidt participated in Tuesday. When asked by Philadelphia's SportsRadio 94WIP if the Phillies could build a winning team around the Venezuelan-born Herrera, Schmidt was skeptical.

"First of all, it's a language barrier. Because of that, I think he can't be a guy that would sort of sit in a circle with four, five American players and talk about the game," Schmidt said. "Or try and learn about the game or discuss the inner workings of the game. Or come over to a guy and say, 'Man, you gotta run that ball out.'"

Herrera speaking through a translator to the press respectfully disagreed: "I don't agree with his comments, but I respect him as a player."

Fox Sports MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal felt it fit the moment to make a small list of Latin players who've learned to speak English and be big playmakers simultaneously

Schmidt later clarified to reporters that he felt he had misspoke and that he called Herrera to make an apology on his behalf.

"It's been made known to me that my answer ... was disrespectful to Herrera and Latin players in general," the statement said. "I'm very sorry that this misrepresentation of my answer occurred and may have offended someone. I assure everyone I had no intention of that."

Signing center fielder Herrera to a $30.5 million five-year contract in December, the Phillies are hoping the 25-year-old can lead the team out of its six-year rut of frustrating and humiliating losses.

TagsMLB, Philadelphia phillies, latino baseball

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Football Fan Stabbed 8 Times Defending Others During London Attack

Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals

Lionel Messi Loses Tax Fraud Case

Manu Ginobili's possible last NBA game

Latin Lives & Immigration

us visa NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

romper Salma Hayek news

National Doughnut Day 2017

Happy National Doughnut Day 2017! Find Out Who Is Giving Out Free Doughnuts

If you are going to cheat on your diet during breakfast, lunch or dinner, best do it now on National Doughnut Day
Sometimes a dog isn't a girl's best friend.

NYC's 'Fearless Girl' Statue Had Dog Peeing On It
Georgina Morillo Orgullosa

Latinas New Orgullosa Campaign Challenges Beauty Misconceptions
The Smithsonian Latino Center is a place for us to remember and grow.

Smithsonian Latino Center Turns 20
National Wine Day is upon us.

The Best Latino Wines For National Wine Day
Rompers

7 rompers for men you could rock (or not)
Despacito

Luis Fonsi reveals why you just can’t stop singing Despacito

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Justin Bieber Replaces ‘Despacito’ Lyrics and Sings “Burrito” and “Dorito”

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics