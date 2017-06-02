Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, June 04, 2017 | Updated at 1:50 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 02, 2017 04:53 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals
VIEW SLIDESHOW

The third time is apparently the charm for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors. The absolutely stacked pair of teams will be duking it out for the third consecutive year in the NBA Finals and whoever takes home their second Larry O'Brien trophy definitely won't be going home to dry their tears in a cardboard box. These players are the elite of the elite and their staggering paychecks certainly reflect that.

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

LeBron James Break MJ's Playoff Scoring Record

Manu Ginobili's possible last NBA game

Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Charges

O.J. Simpson Could Be Released This Year

Lionel Messi Loses Tax Fraud Case

ENTERTAINMENT

National Hydrocarbons Commission United States Exxon Mobil Exploration

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

National Doughnut Day 2017

Happy National Doughnut Day 2017! Find Out Who Is Giving Out Free Doughnuts

If you are going to cheat on your diet during breakfast, lunch or dinner, best do it now on National Doughnut Day
Mexican Singer Fela Dominguez

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)
Sometimes a dog isn't a girl's best friend.

NYC's 'Fearless Girl' Statue Had Dog Peeing On It
La Lupe will get a bit more time in the spotlight.

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert
National Wine Day is upon us.

The Best Latino Wines For National Wine Day
Despacito

Luis Fonsi reveals why you just can’t stop singing Despacito
iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Ed Sheeran Will Sing to Maisie Williams' Arya in HBO 'Game of Thrones' Season 7

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Best Cities for Latinos: Baltimore Appeals to Latinos with Job Opportunities & Attractions

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

The Traditional Drink Hochata Varies from Coast-to-Coast

7 rompers for men you could rock (or not)

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

Tainted Nacho Cheese Kills California Man

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics