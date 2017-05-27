Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, May 28, 2017

O.J. Simpson Could Be Released This Year

O.J. Simpson could be free as early as October 2017.

Former professional football player and actor O.J. Simpson might soon be released from a Nevada prison, after nearly a decade behind bars.

Having served nine years of a 33-year prison sentence for burgarly and kidnapping charges related to a incident involving the theft of personal and sports memorabilia out of a Las Vegas hotel room, Simpson is now due for a parole hearing in July.


Simpson infamously lead the Los Angeles Police Department on a low-speed chase through the city and was famously acquitted in the 1995 "trial of the century" in which he was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend, Ron Goldman. He was later found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil case.

Now age 70, the athlete once known as "The Juice" was denied parole at a 2013 hearing in which he admitted regret for his actions that night in the hotel room. If granted parole, he could be released as early as October.

The life and times of Simpson were media fodder leading up to the 20 year mark of the watershed case, in which two award winning media portrayals were produced: FX's Golden Globe and Emmy-winning American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson and ESPN's Academy Award-winning OJ: Made In America.

