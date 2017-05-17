Search for missing plane on the Bermuda Triangle continues

The search for survivors after a plane went missing in the "Bermuda Triangle" entered its third day today.

The U.S. Coast Guard published a picture that appears to show debris found close to Eleuthera, Bahamas.

#Update @USCG image of debris, confirmed components of an MU-2B aircraft recovered 15 miles E of Eleuthera, Bahamas; search continues. pic.twitter.com/lP0lSX0bld
— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 17, 2017

Authorities are searching for Jennifer Blumin, a fashion world figure of New York, her 2 young sons and Nathan Ulrich, her pilot boyfriend. The air traffic control in Miami lost radio contact with the plane that was coming from Puerto Rico and never made it to its destination in Titusville, Florida.

Debris that appeared to be from the plane was found today, but authorities are still trying to confirm if it came from the missing plane, said Lt Cmdr Ryan Kelly, Coast Guard spokesman. "There's no indication of significant adverse weather at the time," Mr Kelly added.

There is more than half a million square miles of ocean located between Bermuda, Florida and Puerto Rico, also known as the "Bermuda Triangle".

Rescue crews have searched for over 30 hours covering more than 8,200 square miles.

Customs and Border Patrol, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and the Air Force have also assisted in the search.

A National Transportation Safety Board accident investigator has been assigned to this case, according to the latest Coast Guard statement.