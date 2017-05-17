Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, May 22, 2017 | Updated at 7:46 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Search for missing plane on the Bermuda Triangle continues

By Mariana P Cater (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 17, 2017 05:41 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Jennifer Blumin

Jennifer Blumin (Photo : @jenblumin and @USCG/Twitter)

The search for survivors after a plane went missing in the "Bermuda Triangle" entered its third day today.

The U.S. Coast Guard published a picture that appears to show debris found close to Eleuthera, Bahamas.

  Authorities are searching for Jennifer Blumin, a fashion world figure of New York, her 2 young sons and Nathan Ulrich, her pilot boyfriend. The air traffic control in Miami lost radio contact with the plane that was coming from Puerto Rico and never made it to its destination in Titusville, Florida.

Debris that appeared to be from the plane was found today, but authorities are still trying to confirm if it came from the missing plane, said Lt Cmdr Ryan Kelly, Coast Guard spokesman. "There's no indication of significant adverse weather at the time," Mr Kelly added.

 

There is more than half a million square miles of ocean located between Bermuda, Florida and Puerto Rico, also known as the "Bermuda Triangle".

Rescue crews have searched for over 30 hours covering more than 8,200 square miles.

Customs and Border Patrol, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and the Air Force have also assisted in the search.

A National Transportation Safety Board accident investigator has been assigned to this case, according to the latest Coast Guard statement.

SEE ALSO

MH 370 Report: Future Investigation For Missing MH 370 Plane Not Ruled Out

11-Month-Old Baby Found Inside a Nebraska Dumpster Wearing Only Diaper

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 Plane Found: Thai Satellite Finds 300 Objects In Indian Ocean

Tagsjennifer blumin, bermuda traingle, missing, search, plane

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

raids overstayed

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

despacito who is chris cornell

Isaiah Thomas Leads Celtics To Game 1 Victory Over Wizards.

NBA Playoffs: Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth, Still Carries Boston Celtics To Game 1 Win Vs Wizards

The Boston Celtics overcame a 16-0 first quarter deficit to comeback and beat the Washington Wizards in Game 1 of their second-round Playoff matchup. Isaiah Thomas played huge, contributing with 33 points and 9 assists despite just coming back from his sister's funeral, as well as losing a tooth during the game.
Spurs Look To Advance With Game 6 Win Over Grizz

NBA Playoffs: Spurs Look To Close Out Series Vs. Grizzlies In Game 6
Sebastian Vettel official photo

Sebastian Vettel Confident Red Will Prevail Over Silver In Mercedes Dominated Sochi F1 Race
James' 3-pointer Should've Not Counted

Cleveland Cavaliers News: League Admits LeBron's Late 3-pointer In Game 4 Shouldn't Have Counted
Golden State Warriors Complete Sweep Against Blazers

NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout
Spurs' Dedmon To Play In Game 5

NBA News: San Antonio Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon To Play Game 5 After Illness
Durant Out For Game 4

NBA News: Kevin Durant Still Questionable For Game 4

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Latest Spanish-Language Song ‘Mirate’ At 2017 Billboard Latin Music Award

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

‘Frozen 2,’ ‘Lion King’ Release Dates Revealed; ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Moved to 2020;

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

JAPAN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-FROZEN
Entertainment

‘Frozen 2,’ ‘Lion King’ Release Dates Revealed; ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Moved to 2020;

Battlefield 1 Sprine Update Highlights
Tech

'Battlefield 1' Spring Update Confirmed To Feature Platoons, New Weapons, Private Servers & More

OnePlus is planning to bring the latest Android OS to its phones.
Business

OnePlus 5 Leaked Online, Find Out Release Date, Specs, Features & Price

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation Beijing Premiere
US News

Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill Officially Started Filming 'Mission: Impossible 6'
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics