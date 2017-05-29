Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 01, 2017 | Updated at 7:05 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Charges

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 29, 2017 05:38 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
A new low for golfing great Tiger Woods.

A new low for golfing great Tiger Woods.(Photo : Photo by The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

Tiger Woods was arrested near his Florida home on DUI charges early Monday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sherrif's office.

Woods, who's storied career has been plagued of late with legal troubles, injuries, and numerous extramarital affairs, was arrested on Jupiter Island, Florida for driving under the influence 3 o'clock Monday morning. He was later released by authorities on his recognizance at 11 a.m.

It unclear at this time what the the 41-year-old 14-time major champion and 79 PGA Tour title winner was under the influence of at the time of the arrest. The arrest will surely leave another black markon Woods' reputation, but won't affect his time on the green during the 2017 calendar.

Making comments publicly for the first time through his website, Woods described the April surgical procedural on his back meant to alleviate pain and help him play better. Tiger is presently focused on healing and short-term goals, but made no qualms about his desire to play in the post, stating that "I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again."

This sordid event is just one more chapter in Tiger Woods' fall from grace. Once one of sport's highest paid athletes, the normally understated Woods became tabloid fodder after his noted affair behind the back of supermodel ex-wife Elin Nordgren and a string of high-profile romantic trysts and lackluster performances on the courses since.

SEE ALSO

Lionel Messi Loses Tax Fraud Case

O.J. Simpson Could Be Released This Year

LeBron James Break MJ's Playoff Scoring Record

Manchester United Europa Victory Heals City In Need After Tragic Bombing

TagsTiger Woods, tiger woods back injury, DUI, Crime, pga tour, professional golf

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

raids overstayed

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

La Lupe will get a bit more time in the spotlight.

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

The fiery songstress' musical legacy will be finally be celebrated.
iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Ed Sheeran Will Sing to Maisie Williams' Arya in HBO 'Game of Thrones' Season 7
'Beauty And The Beast' New York Screening

Emma Watson Loves For 'Beauty and the Beast 2' to Happen; Disney Sequel Should Focus on Belle's Career
'Batman: Arkham VR'

'Batman: Arkham' VR Comes on Steam for Vive, Oculus Rift - Watch Trailer Here!
Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout

Disney California 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Attraction to Open May 27; 6 Exciting Adventures
Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Teases 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Photo; Fans Theory Says Azor Ahai Coming
'Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' Grand Opening

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Became a Couple After 'Wild Tequila Night'

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

“Guardian of the Galaxy” Zoe Saldana and Benicio del Toro Help Show Off New Disney Ride

Tainted Nacho Cheese Kills California Man

7 rompers for men you could rock (or not)

Tom Cruise Confirms "Top Gun" Sequel In Production

Hungry Bear Tries To Break Into a Doughnut Delivery Car in Colorado

The Best Latino Wines For National Wine Day

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Latest Spanish-Language Song ‘Mirate’ At 2017 Billboard Latin Music Award

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics