Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Charges

A new low for golfing great Tiger Woods.(Photo : Photo by The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

Tiger Woods was arrested near his Florida home on DUI charges early Monday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sherrif's office.

Woods, who's storied career has been plagued of late with legal troubles, injuries, and numerous extramarital affairs, was arrested on Jupiter Island, Florida for driving under the influence 3 o'clock Monday morning. He was later released by authorities on his recognizance at 11 a.m.

Tiger Woods was arrested last night by Jupiter Police Department. To obtain his booking photo please visit https://t.co/9jUgIVElVC. Advertisement — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 29, 2017

It unclear at this time what the the 41-year-old 14-time major champion and 79 PGA Tour title winner was under the influence of at the time of the arrest. The arrest will surely leave another black markon Woods' reputation, but won't affect his time on the green during the 2017 calendar.

Police: Tiger Woods charged with DUI in Florida, released on his own recognizance. https://t.co/HgRUYD4mq5 — The Associated Press (@AP) May 29, 2017

Making comments publicly for the first time through his website, Woods described the April surgical procedural on his back meant to alleviate pain and help him play better. Tiger is presently focused on healing and short-term goals, but made no qualms about his desire to play in the post, stating that "I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again."

This sordid event is just one more chapter in Tiger Woods' fall from grace. Once one of sport's highest paid athletes, the normally understated Woods became tabloid fodder after his noted affair behind the back of supermodel ex-wife Elin Nordgren and a string of high-profile romantic trysts and lackluster performances on the courses since.