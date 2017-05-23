Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Manu Ginobili's possible last NBA game

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 23, 2017 02:14 PM EDT
Argentine superstar and 4-time NBA champion Emmanuel "Manu" Ginóbili may have potentially stepped off the court for the last time in his storied career.

There was a bittersweet feeling in the stands of the AT&T Center Monday night, as the San Antonio Spurs had just been swept by the unrelenting Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. The fans, however, were still on their feet cheering Ginóbili's name and chanting their thanks for their franchise shooting guard.

Down 3-0 in the series, the tenacious Manu still put up a valiant 15 points and seven assists to get the crowd in San Antonio energized.

Considered by many to be hard-working and humble, Ginóbili has overcome age and injuries to become one of the most beloved and admired players in the NBA. His style of play is emblematic of the unselfish and team-based basketball of head coach Gregg Popovich, who led the Spurs to five NBA Finals victories over nearly 20 years.

During the postgame press conference, questions naturally landed around the topic of what the 15 year veteran of the league would do next, with some reporters poking fun at his decision.

After a beleaguered playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies in which many wondered if Ginóbili had anything left in his tank, the press' inquiries centered around the superstar's mindset. The Olympic Gold Medalist is set to become a free agent after his one-year $14 million dollar contract expires this summer and remarked that he has big choices in his immediate future.

Ginóbili is taking his time with his choice on where to go next. "One is to keep playing in this league at this age, enjoying every day, playing the sport I still love," he explained. "The other one is to stay at home, be a dad, travel more, enjoy my whole family. It's two unbelievable options. There is no way I can be sad. Whatever I decide, it's going to be great."

