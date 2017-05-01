Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

NBA Playoffs: Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth, Still Carries Boston Celtics To Game 1 Win Vs Wizards

Isaiah Thomas Leads Celtics To Game 1 Victory Over Wizards.

Isaiah Thomas Leads Celtics To Game 1 Victory Over Wizards.(Photo : Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas was lisping when he delivered his post-game press conference Sunday due to a missing tooth. Earlier, Thomas landed in Boston at 4 A.M. on Sunday, just nine hours before Game 1 of the second-round series between his Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards.

According to Mass Live, Isaiah Thomas just recently attended his sister's funeral Saturday afternoon in Tacoma, Washington. He spoke and cried like almost any brother would after losing a sibling in a tragic car accident, which also shows just how pure love and extreme pain can shake even a grown man to the core.

Less than 24 hours later, Isaiah Thomas had already flown across the country, then lost a tooth, had it temporarily repositioned, which he still lost it again, yet was still able to control a 123-111 Celtics Game 1 win with 33 points and nine assists. Analysts are praising Thomas for his extreme resiliency, saying that it's truly remarkable what he has done, despite what he has been going through the past weeks.

Isaiah Thomas was grieving, and reeling, yet was still cracking past whatever the Washington defenders are trying to throw at him on defense. Even his Celtics teammates were in awe of what Thomas has done.

"It was quite unreal what he has done despite all the things he's been through," said Celtics big man Al Horford. "After everything that happened to him off the court, and for him to still be able to play at a high level despite all the adversity, just strong character, is very impressive."

As said earlier, Isaiah Thomas even lost his tooth during the game, yet still was able to carry his team to the victory. Thomas lost it after colliding with Wizards forward Otto Porter's elbow early in the first quarter

Despite losing his tooth, Isaiah Thomas immediately responded with back-to-back 3-pointers. Thomas' 3-point outburst and was what the team needed after falling behind 16-0 early on.

According to ESPN.com, after a brief retreat to the locker room for a team doctor to re-place the tooth back in his mouth, Thomas lost it again later. However, with or without it, he continued dismantling the Wizards' defense by his slashing and pin-point shooting.

 

 

Isaiah Thomas Leads Celtics To Game 1 Victory Over Wizards.

