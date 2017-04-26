NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout

The Golden State Warriors hit the court blazing and running right from the first quarter of their series-clinching 128-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Monday, where they have also tied an NBA record with 45 points in the first quarter alone. The Warriors then went on to route the Blazers and earned their ticket to the second round of the Playoffs.

According to CBS Sports, three other teams have also equaled that first-quarter scoring output in NBA history; the first one came in 1985 when the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers put up 45 against the Phoenix Suns. The Dallas Mavericks followed suit the very next year against the Lakers, and the most recent one was the Houston Rockets, who managed the same feat against the Warriors in 2015.

Golden State finished off the series without any struggle Tuesday, which has seen them possessing a 23-point lead after just the first quarter and coasting for the rest of the game. CBS Sports has also reported that The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers have each swept their respective first-round series matchups, marking the first time since 2004 that both teams who faced in the previous NBA Finals have recorded sweeps in the first round the following Playoffs.

Both the Warriors and the Cavaliers have met in each of the last two NBA finals, splitting the pair. According to Breaking News One, they remain as the heavy favorites to reach the Finals again this season, but as with the other previous Playoffs, both will likely face tough challenges along the way.

The Cleveland Cavs will next match up against the winner of the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors. The Golden State Warriors, on the other end, await the winner of the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers series.