NBA News: Warriors' Thompson Expected To Step Up With Durant Absent In Game 2

Klay Thompson had a very forgettable performance in Game 1 of the opening round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. He only had 15 points on a dismal 37 percent shooting, and was even worse from long range, hitting just 1 of his six three-point attempts from beyond the arc.

According to Fansided, throughout Game 1, Klay Thompson's shot selection was also pretty head-scratching, pulling up for some seriously ill-advised shot attempts throughout the game. Offensively, Thompson was nowhere near the level that Golden State fans we're used to seeing out of him.

Analysts were suspecting that Klay Thompson was perhaps pressing because both of the Portland Trailblazers' guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum was playing extremely well. No matter what Thompson did on the defensive end, both McCollum and Lillard were still getting buckets, even when he was right in front of them, they would still find a way to put the ball in the basket.

Others are also looking at the angle of Kevin Durant's return. It was the first time that the Warriors had their regular starting lineup together in quite a while. After re-learning how to play without him, many think that Klay Thompson had to adjust to having him on the floor yet again.

Ultimately, most would conclude that it was just an off night. Bad games happen, even to a marksman as accurate and deadly as Klay Thompson. But no matter what it was, Thompson still has a chance to redeem himself in Game 2.

According to SF Gate, the Warriors could be without as many as three players; Shaun Livingston, Matt Barnes, and Kevin Durant are all listed as questionable for Game 2. This would open up a chance for Klay Thompson to do more and show that he is still a major part of the Warriors' system.

Durant is currently injured with a left calf strain. Though it's not major, the team still wants to be careful.

Even without Durant, the Warriors is still pretty much capable of beating the Blazers. This, Of course, would also lie on Thompson playing at an All-Star level.