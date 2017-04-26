Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Cleveland Cavaliers News: League Admits LeBron's Late 3-pointer In Game 4 Shouldn't Have Counted

James' 3-pointer Should've Not Counted

With just a little more than a minute left in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the first-round matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James took a 3-point attempt from the left wing, which went in, putting the Cavs ahead by a point, 103-102. It was actually the final bucket the Cavs needed to complete their hard-fought sweep against the Pacers - but according to new league sources, it shouldn't have counted.

According to Cleveland.com, when reviewing the NBA's Last Two Minute Report, which is the one responsible for assessing events that occurred during the last two minutes of a game, the league has determined that James should have been called for a traveling violation with 1:14 remaining on the clock. They also claimed that it should have been called a few seconds before his key 3-pointer.

As reviewed on the play, James had his left foot established as his pivot foot. While seen working around a screen to get a switch, the league admitted that the replay was a clear and conclusive evidence that James moved his pivot foot at the start of the dribble, which is obviously an automatic travel.

Other than that, Yahoo! Sports has also reported another officiating error, which occurred with 4.6 seconds remaining, as Pacers forward Paul George also should have been called for a travel right before his last-second desperation shot, which would've tied the game had it gone in. However, since George air balled his attempt, the missed call by the officials was relatively safe in comparison.

Despite all these revelations, it cannot change the outcome now; James' 3-pointer counted, and the Cavs have now moved on to the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. They will rest and await their next opponent, which will either be the Milwaukee Bucks or the Toronto Raptors.

TagsNBA, NBA News, nba playoffs 2014 dates, Cleveland Cavaliers, lebron james

