NBA Playoffs: Spurs Look To Close Out Series Vs. Grizzlies In Game 6

The San Antonio Spurs are up 3 games to 2 and are looking to eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round NBA playoff series tonight as the small road favorites. The Grizzlies has been giving it their all against the heavy favorite Spurs, with the two team going back and forth during the course of the series, leading into the pivotal Game 5, where the Spurs rout Memphis in an 116-103 win.

Many analysts are leaning towards San Antonio getting the job done and moving on to the second round versus the rockets. According to SB Nation - Pounding the Clock, the Spurs have won 23 of their previous 30 meetings with the Grizzlies, along with going 18-12 against the spread during that stretch.

Six of their seven losses came on the road, but it has also been recorded that San Antonio has also beaten Memphis a total of nine times at FedEx Forum, dating back to April 1, 2013. In other words, the Spurs still have a winning record on the road in this series recently, despite dropping Games 3 and 4.

With the red-hot Houston Rockets already finishing off their matchup and advancing to the next round the San Antonio Spurs will now have an extreme sense of urgency to finish off the Grizzlies as soon as possible.

According to ABC Ksat-12, the Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, played like a completely different team in its first two games at home and are looking to continue playing that way in its own building to extend the series to a deciding Game 7. The Grizzlies were able to overcome a 43-point outburst from Spurs star Kawhi Leonard in Game 4 on Saturday to secure a crucial 110-108 win in overtime.

With the Grizzlies playing well at home, it would take every effort for the Spurs to have a shot at winning Game 6 and securing the series. With the series on the line, this is where heroes on each team would step up and take over.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 P.M. on FSN and TNT. Live coverage will be available once the game begins.