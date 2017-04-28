Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, April 28, 2017 | Updated at 7:20 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

NBA Playoffs: Spurs Look To Close Out Series Vs. Grizzlies In Game 6

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 28, 2017 07:04 AM EDT
Spurs Look To Advance With Game 6 Win Over Grizz

Spurs Look To Advance With Game 6 Win Over Grizz(Photo : Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs are up 3 games to 2 and are looking to eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round NBA playoff series tonight as the small road favorites. The Grizzlies has been giving it their all against the heavy favorite Spurs, with the two team going back and forth during the course of the series, leading into the pivotal Game 5, where the Spurs rout Memphis in an 116-103 win.

Many analysts are leaning towards San Antonio getting the job done and moving on to the second round versus the rockets. According to SB Nation - Pounding the Clock, the Spurs have won 23 of their previous 30 meetings with the Grizzlies, along with going 18-12 against the spread during that stretch.

Six of their seven losses came on the road, but it has also been recorded that San Antonio has also beaten Memphis a total of nine times at FedEx Forum, dating back to April 1, 2013. In other words, the Spurs still have a winning record on the road in this series recently, despite dropping Games 3 and 4.

With the red-hot Houston Rockets already finishing off their matchup and advancing to the next round the San Antonio Spurs will now have an extreme sense of urgency to finish off the Grizzlies as soon as possible.

According to ABC Ksat-12, the Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, played like a completely different team in its first two games at home and are looking to continue playing that way in its own building to extend the series to a deciding Game 7. The Grizzlies were able to overcome a 43-point outburst from Spurs star Kawhi Leonard in Game 4 on Saturday to secure a crucial 110-108 win in overtime.

With the Grizzlies playing well at home, it would take every effort for the Spurs to have a shot at winning Game 6 and securing the series. With the series on the line, this is where heroes on each team would step up and take over.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 P.M. on FSN and TNT. Live coverage will be available once the game begins.

SEE ALSO

NBA News: San Antonio Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon To Play Game 5 After Illness

Cleveland Cavaliers News: League Admits LeBron's Late 3-pointer In Game 4 Shouldn't Have Counted

NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout

NBA News: Kevin Durant Still Questionable For Game 4

NBA News: Warriors' Thompson Expected To Step Up With Durant Absent In Game 2

TagsNBA, 2017 NBA Playoffs, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies, Spurs-Grizzlies Game 5

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Jesse Watters NRO

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout

Disney California 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Attraction to Open May 27; 6 Exciting Adventures

"Guardians of the Galaxy" attraction in Disney California opens next month.
Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Teases 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Photo; Fans Theory Says Azor Ahai Coming
'Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' Grand Opening

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Became a Couple After 'Wild Tequila Night'
'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind'

'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind' Returns 700 Years Before 'Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind'
'Tokyo Ghoul' live-action stage play

'Tokyo Ghoul' Live-Action Stage Play Cast, Release Date Revealed! Watch Trailer Here
Disney Afternoon Collection

Capcom Disney Afternoon Collection on PC is a Nostalgic Blast from the Past
MoMA's The Contenders Screening of DEADPOOL With Ryan Reynolds

'Deadpool 2' Release Date June 1, 2018; Josh Brolin Cast as Cable to Ryan Reynold's Deadpool

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Pokémon Go' Update: New Event From Niantic To Introduce SHINY characters

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

NBA News: San Antonio Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon To Play Game 5 After Illness

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

Supergirl 2x01: Clark Kent and Kara Danvers aka Superman and Supergirl #7
Entertainment

'Supergirl' Season 2 Spoilers: Rhea, Mon-El's Mom Has Evil Plans, Offering Proposal to Lena Luthor; EP Hinted Big Fights & Guests in Season 2 Finale

Battlefield 1 Sprine Update Highlights
Tech

'Battlefield 1' Spring Update Confirmed To Feature Platoons, New Weapons, Private Servers & More

OnePlus is planning to bring the latest Android OS to its phones.
Business

OnePlus 5 Leaked Online, Find Out Release Date, Specs, Features & Price

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Chris Pratt Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Culture

Why 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Star Chris Pratt No Longer Takes Fan Selfies
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics