NBA News: San Antonio Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon To Play Game 5 After Illness

Spurs' Dedmon To Play In Game 5

San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon is expected to be present at the AT&T Center and is assumed to be back in the starting lineup for Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies, with the series all netted up at 2 games apiece. Dedmon did not play in Game 4 and was laid up in bed in the team's hotel across the street from the FedEx Forum due to an illness.

According to My San Antonio, Dedmon claimed that he did not feel good waking up, which then led to him coming to shootaround feeling all sluggish. This was noticed immediately by the Spurs coaching staff, who immediately accompanied him back to the room and officially ruled him out for game 4.

After being treated, Dedmon's nightmarish Saturday is now behind him; he is now healthy and will be playing for game 5. Dedmon said after practice on Monday that he was indeed feeling a lot better.

Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich is expecting to have him available Today for game 5, with the series all tied at 2-2. "I'll be a hundred percent for Game 5," Dedmon said. "I'll be back to playing some good Spurs basketball."

With Dedmon being unavailable for game 4, veteran forward David Lee started Game 4 in his place. He only had eight points and five rebounds in the Spurs' crushing 110-108 overtime defeat and did not provide the same defensive presence as Dedmon does.

According to Number Fire, Dedmon found it very difficult to cheer for the team playing on the court while he is back at the hotel room, even as Spurs star Kawhi Leonard brought the team back from a second-half deficit with a dominant 43-point performance. Dedmon regrets not having to play in Game 4 and help his team get the win and his hoping that with him back in the lineup, the Spurs can secure a 3-2 series lead over Memphis.

