What You Need To Know For The 2017 NBA Finals

Again, you are not stuck in a time warp, the Golden State Warriors are only one game away from taking the NBA Finals from the Cleveland Cavaliers. For those wondering if they have to adjust their sets, this series isn't exactly a photocopy of last year's NBA Finals for two big reasons: Kevin Durant's big move to his formerly dreaded rival Warriors and the Cav's facing the worst odds possible.

JR Smith: Not giving up. pic.twitter.com/F8vo1yAp2s — ESPN (@espn) June 8, 2017 Advertisement

Sure, last year they came back from 3-1 to win it all. No one is saying they didn't earn that win from a Herculean effort on the part of LeBron James. But no team has EVER come back from 3-0 and it's fairly difficult to imagine them doing that against possibly the most stacked team in recent memory. The Warriors could easily go 16-0 in the postseason, a feat unmatched by any team and a perfect season bookend for the "3-1 Revenge Squad." LeBron and Kyrie Irving's combined 77 points in Game 3 are the most by a duo in a loss in NBA Finals history. Irving is putting on the performance of a lifetime and it still might not matter much in the face of the Warriors:



How is anyone supposed to compete with long range heat-seeking three pointers from Steph Curry?:

The Steph Curry version of a fast break pic.twitter.com/exISGn13aV — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 8, 2017

It was Durant's clutch three that sealed a very close game and the Warrior's domination of the series:

The extremely crucial Game 4 tips off Friday night at 9 p.m. at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena. Do the Cavs have it in them to do something truly miraculous and stage possibly the biggest comeback in sports? Can LeBron James still lose and be called the greatest basketball player in the world or will Durant usurp that throne from him?