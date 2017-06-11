Game Of Thrones Season 7 Will Have The Show's Longest Episode Ever

Fans of the wildy popular HBO series "Game of Thrones" will rejoice once they hear that final of seven seasons will have it's longest episode yet.

Even though the final season is only seven episodes long, technically two shortened halves of one long season concluding summmer 2018, the producers are assuring viewers they'll still be blown away.

"One will be our longest episode ever, it's coming in around 90 minutes," showrunner David Benioff said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "Another is going to be our shortest episode at 50 minutes."

Producers have not confirmed if the finale is 90 minutes long, but hardcore fanatics of the show know that they usually save the best or at least the wildest moments for the end. The longest episode prior to this was the season 6 finale "The Winds of Winter" which placed the characters we love, hate, and love to hate in place for the final showdown in the war between ice and fire.

For fans who just can't get enough "Thrones" action or for those who need some spark notes coming into this whirlwind final season, this video from popular YouTuber Alt Shift X should serve as a refresher:

