People Are Losing It Over Disney's Glowing Cotton Candy

Disney has been on a roll lately with introducing fun and colorful snacks at its many theme parks like lightsaber churros, Groot-shaped loaves of bread, and stunning Avatar-inspired desserts. The latest eye-catching treat from the most magical place on Earth is glowing cotton candy.

The Glo-Cone, manufactured by Glo-Cone International, gives a childhood sugary classic an extra bit of magic with a glowing set mulitcolored neon lights for the candy to sit on. First introduced at Disneyland in California, they are now available at Disney parks in Florida, Hong Kong, and Paris.

