New Gameplay Footage Released For "Star Wars: Battlefront 2"

Amidst an avalanche of reveals at this weekend's E3 Conference in Los Angeles, came one massive game promising to take us even deeper into a galaxy far, far, away.

EA's "Star Wars Battlefront 2" had long been expected after the lukewarm reception to their reboot of the franchise since Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. Critics frequently cited no single-player campaign, limited level maps that players didn't get unless they purchased more DLC, and lack of depth that prior Battlefront games had. EA seems to have taken those criticisms to heart and have given fans all of that and more in what feels like a complete video game.



Prior Battlefront games had allowed players to jump head-on into some of their favorite battles on famous planets from the original and prequel trilogies, but since the new trilogy has begun EA is letting players to mix and match with characters from all eras of Star Wars. If gamers wish it, Master Yoda can face off against Kylo Ren and Rey can now square up against the likes of Boba Fett and Darth Maul.

There is a story mode centered on a group of Imperial commandos who have sworn vengeance on the Rebellion, but players will also have an opportunity to play as the good guys. More importantly for the frugal gamer, EA has gotten rid season passes and all additional content will be free, giving players more game for that initial $60 purchase and avoiding the fan base fragmentation that comes with paid content updates.