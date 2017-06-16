"Canelo" Álvarez & Marc Anthony’s Ex Shannon De Lima Dating?

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed as if Marc Anthony and Venezuelan model Shannon De Lima were about to reconcile their marriage. But Hollywood moves fast and the nuyorican singer was seen with another model weeks later. De Lima is sending strong signals out that she may have moved on as well, this time with Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" álvarez.

According to Latin Times, a friend of De Lima, Miguel Leone introduced the pair up in the Bahamas. He was also the one who snapped the photo above which has since been removed from Instagram. Hints that the two are an more than friends come from De Lima commenting the picture with heart eyes emojis.

De Lima marriage with Marc Anthony lasted less than two years and Canelo was engaged to Mexican model Marisol González but the engagement ended in 2011.

The second hint that these two could be official is a photo showing De Lima hugging an oversized teddy bear with a heart emoji as the caption.

The third biggest hint came from a video of Canelo on Instagram riding a horse where De Lima commented with once again heart emojis writing down "I want" and Canelo replying to her "For you, anything."

Grabando para HBO 24/7 #CANELOVSGGG A post shared by Saul Alvarez (@canelo) on Jun 13, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

Their relationship speculation peaked when Leone published the photo and "El Gordo y la Flaca", a television program at Univision, shared it.