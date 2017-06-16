Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, June 16, 2017 | Updated at 7:12 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

"Canelo" Álvarez & Marc Anthony’s Ex Shannon De Lima Dating?

By Stephanie Valenzuela (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 16, 2017 12:41 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Shannon de Lima

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Shannon de Lima(Photo : Getty Images and @shadelima/Twitter)

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed as if Marc Anthony and Venezuelan model Shannon De Lima were about to reconcile their marriage. But Hollywood moves fast and the nuyorican singer was seen with another model weeks later. De Lima is sending strong signals out that she may have moved on as well, this time with Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" álvarez.

(Photo : Instagram)

According to Latin Times, a friend of De Lima, Miguel Leone introduced the pair up in the Bahamas. He was also the one who snapped the photo above which has since been removed from Instagram. Hints that the two are an more than friends come from De Lima commenting the picture with heart eyes emojis.

De Lima marriage with Marc Anthony lasted less than two years and Canelo was engaged to Mexican model Marisol González but the engagement ended in 2011.

(Photo : Instagram)

The second hint that these two could be official is a photo showing De Lima hugging an oversized teddy bear with a heart emoji as the caption.

The third biggest hint came from a video of Canelo on Instagram riding a horse where De Lima commented with once again heart emojis writing down "I want" and Canelo replying to her "For you, anything."

 Grabando para HBO 24/7 #CANELOVSGGG

A post shared by Saul Alvarez (@canelo) on Jun 13, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

Their relationship speculation peaked when Leone published the photo and "El Gordo y la Flaca", a television program at Univision, shared it.

Tagsbox, Canelo Alvarez, Marc Anthony, Shannon De Lima, Photo

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Jennifer Lopez Ditched Alex Rodriguez Over Marc Anthony, Reports

Marc Anthony With New Girlfriend Model Mariana Downing Attends The Maestro Cares Foundation Gala In New York City

Marc Anthony, Shannon De Lima Divorce News: Why Their Marriage was "Broken" [RUMORS]

Jennifer Lopez To Release Spanish Album Next Year Together With Ex-Husband Marc Anthony

ENTERTAINMENT

frank rubio National Hydrocarbons Commission

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

box Paulin Karine Diaz

Pitcher Throws Unhittable Curveball

Teen Pitcher with Defected Hand Throws Unhittable Curveball

High-schooler uses his disability to make his dream come true
It was a redemption story for the Warriors last night in Oakland's Oracle Arena.

Golden State Warriors Destroy Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Finals (VIDEOS)
Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017

Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017
USAvsMEX

See The Highlights of USA vs Mexico In FIFA World Cup 2018 Qualifiers
Kevin Durant could dethrone King James.

What You Need To Know For The 2017 NBA Finals
Phillies star outfielder and Venezuelan-born Odubel Herrera's leadership skills were called into question.

Hall of Famer Apologizes For Suggesting That Latino Player Must Speak English
Roy Larner almost died fighting off the London attackers in a pub.

Football Fan Stabbed 8 Times Defending Others During London Attack

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Major Frank Rubio To Become First Salvadoran-American Astronaut

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Fight Set For August

This is The Terrifying Reason Demi Moore Lost Her Teeth (VIDEO)

If You Have Not Seen ESPN Film Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies, You Should

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

US Cuba Relation in Danger if Trump Reverses Obama Policies

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics