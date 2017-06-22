Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, July 06, 2017

Spotify Immediately Regrets Calling Justin Bieber "Latin King" In Ad

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 22, 2017 05:21 PM EDT
Justin Bieber is no king, let alone a Latin King.

Justin Bieber doesn't know all the word to smash hit "Despacito," but that must have slipped past music streaming company Spotify when they referred to him as a "Latin King" in a now deleted advertisement.

When he's not disrepecting Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi by publicly making fun of Spanish language speakers, Spotify thinks Bieber is apparently some kind of Latin royalty. The music service quickly pulled the ads from its application after numerous complaints on social media from angry Latinos.

“We made a creative decision to feature Justin Bieber in our ad because we wanted to celebrate 'Despacito' as key cultural moment when music genres crossover,” an unnamed Spotify spokesperson said in a statement to the New York Daily News. “We realized that this could be seen as culturally insensitive so we have pulled those ads.” Not realizing that it's not smart to refer to a non-Latin person as a "Latin King", they also managed to tie Bieber to a notorious street gang in the process.

 

