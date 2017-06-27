Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio Will Premiere Today

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio is the second tv series to air this year about the Regional Mexican superstar. Telemundo will broadcast it's own version of the tragic story today.

For those of you who are not aware of this real life telenovela story, Jenni Rivera 'La Diva de la Banda' was a singer, composer, business woman and single mother of 5 children. Her life was difficult and full of tragedies, but she was admired by millions thanks to her strength. She died in a plane crash in December 9, 2012. Fascination with her legend has triggered several conspiracy theories since then, including one linking her death with the Cartel de los Zetas and with the Cartel de los Beltrán Leyva.

The Jenni Rivera Estate filed not long ago a $10 million lawsuit against Univision for producing an unauthorized tv series called Su Nombre Era Dolores: La Jenn Que Yo Conocí, based on a book written by her former manager Pete Salgado. He apparently revealed too much of her life including secrets protected under a non-disclousure agreement.

Mariposa de Barrio stars Angélica Celaya as Jenni, but Samadhi Zendejas and Regina Orquín will also portray her as a younger girl.

This time, the program was based on the singer's autobiographical book "Inquebrantable" and will show her road to fame until her death.

The Telemundo Studios-produced series, written by Rossana Negrin, was shot in Miami, Los Angeles and Long Beach. Mariposa de Barrio will premiere Tuesday, June 27 at 8pm ET on Telemundo.

