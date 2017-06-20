JAY Z’s New Album Drops in 10 Days

Get your TIDAL subscriptions ready! JAY Z will release his latest studio album, 4:44, on June 30, his first major musical endeavor since 2013's Magna Carta Holy Grail. His music streaming brand, TIDAL, will be the only platform on which fans can listen to the record in its entirety.

Sprint customers have good reason to rejoice, too. In a joint effort between TIDAL and Sprint, JAY's latest musical project will be exclusively available to users of the two companies. A snippet of a cut from the new album can be heard in the video below.

In what has been an incredible week for the Brooklyn rapper/business mogul, his wife, Beyoncé, delivered newborn twins while also becoming the first hip-hop artist to get inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame. His good friend, former President of the United States Barack Obama, paid tribute to the hall-of-famer in a video.

Leading up to Father's Day, JAY also took the time to address the injustices people charged with crimes and cannot financially afford to post bail face. The Time essay was a thoughtful way to shed light on a pressing issue in the criminal justice system.