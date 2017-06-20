Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, July 12, 2018 | Updated at 2:16 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

JAY Z’s New Album Drops in 10 Days

By Joel J. Martinez (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 20, 2017 08:39 AM EDT
Close

Get your TIDAL subscriptions ready! JAY Z will release his latest studio album, 4:44, on June 30, his first major musical endeavor since 2013's Magna Carta Holy Grail. His music streaming brand, TIDAL, will be the only platform on which fans can listen to the record in its entirety.

Sprint customers have good reason to rejoice, too. In a joint effort between TIDAL and Sprint, JAY's latest musical project will be exclusively available to users of the two companies. A snippet of a cut from the new album can be heard in the video below.

In what has been an incredible week for the Brooklyn rapper/business mogul, his wife, Beyoncé, delivered newborn twins while also becoming the first hip-hop artist to get inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame. His good friend, former President of the United States Barack Obama, paid tribute to the hall-of-famer in a video.

Leading up to Father's Day, JAY also took the time to address the injustices people charged with crimes and cannot financially afford to post bail face. The Time essay was a thoughtful way to shed light on a pressing issue in the criminal justice system.

Tagsjay z, Music, hip hop, hall of fame, New Album

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Can You Really Trademark a Hand Gesture? Gene Simmons Thinks So

Obama Might Have Revealed The Gender Of Beyonce's Twins

Beyonce's 'Formation Scholars' Chosen Berklee, Parsons, Spelman, & Howard University For Young Women To Enroll For 2017-2018 School Year

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

immmigrants post

This Little Frida Kahlo-Impersonator Is Excited for the Big Birthday Celebration

Frida Kahlo Festival in Dallas Is Setting a World Record

Fans are preparing to set a Gunness World Record on July 6 celebrating the artist's birthday.
Best for Surfing - Lanikai Beach, Hawaii

America’s 10 Best Beaches and What To Do There
Don't expect Brady to start playing some defense now.

Tom Brady Takes on a Sumo Wrestler And Loses Badly (VIDEO)
Latinos and Muslims Come Together During Ramadan

Tacos Bring Latinos and Muslims Together During Ramadan
Brazil Teenager Inked on Forehead

Brazilian Teenager Humiliated with ‘I am a Thief’ Permanently Inked on Forehead
Airplane in the sky

How to Buy The Cheapest Flights Ever
The discovery is shaking up the idea of human evolution.

We're Older Than We Think: New Fossils Change Ideas Of Human Evolution
Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$389,290 Check Given to Fidencio Sanchez, Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After Fundraising Campaign Ends on GoFundMe
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Trump Terminates DAPA Program Leaving 5 Milion Undocummented Inmigrants Without Protection

What Is Cryptocurrency and How It Makes Companies Hundreds Of Millions In Hours

Craving Chocolate? Your Addiction Might Mean You Need Dad´s Love

6 Satisfying Vegan Quesadillas You Need to Try

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

8 Healthy Recipes to Satisfy Your Taco Addiction

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics