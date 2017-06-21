Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh Admitted To Hospital

Husband to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has been reportedly hospitalized ahead of the Queen's Speech to Parliament.

In a statement given to BBC reporters, Philip will not accompany his wife the Queen to her traditional speech to Parliament on Wednesday, for treatment of an infection from a pre-exsisting condition. Her son Charles, Prince of Wales will accompany her in his stead.

Philip, now 96-years-old, announced that he would be retiring from public duties this fall. Prince Philip has spent much of his royal career in good health, only being treated for a blocked coronary artery in 2011 and a bladder infection in 2012.

