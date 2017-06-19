Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, July 12, 2018 | Updated at 2:16 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

The Colombia Bombing: Pilar Molano and Her Miraculous Story of Survival

By Joel J. Martinez (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 19, 2017 07:06 PM EDT
Close

The personal stories of victims are often lost in the chaos of the deadly incidents that breed them. Moreover, it is easy to lose sight of a human being when the public is only ever shown body counts; sadly, just cold numbers and figures for many. For one Colombian family, they are resting easy and able to share the miraculous experience of one of their own.

Relatives of Pilar Molano, a 42-year-old mother badly injured from the bombing attack in Bogota, Colombia's Andino shopping center, were relieved when doctors assured them that she was alive and on track to recovering from a serious leg injury sustained during the incident. A message sent to Pilar's mother on WhatsApp revealed a grisly image of her daughter's right leg practically detached from the rest of her body.

Arriving at the nearest emergency room, Pilar's doctors worked tirelessly to remove the dust and shrapnel from the infected area. Although tissue damage was extensive and the nerves and muscles were severely compromised, Pilar's surgery had gone well and the blood had begun to circulate throughout her leg.

As the family prayed and consoled one another at the hospital, the Mayor of Bogota, Enrique Peñalosa, could be heard from a nearby radio referring to the use of a homemade bomb in one of the city's busiest districts as a "cowardly terrorist bombing." The mayor's statement has drawn an intense spotlight on the only rebel movement actively planning and carrying out attacks in the country; the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Firmly rejecting claims of their involvement in the attack, ELN representatives tweeted their condolences to the lives lost, while, at the same time, repudiating the act. In his zeal to catch the perpetrators and combat political extremism, President Juan Manuel Santos affirmed that the attack would not disrupt peace talks with the ELN or the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Sharing words of comfort with the family, Pilar's sister, Francy, said "God has made many miracles today. Leg or no leg, we should be thankful that [Pilar] is alive and that her surgery was a success." Yet, she also expressed frustrations stemming from the absence of President Santos and Mayor Peñalosa. "Why is Santos not here?" wondered Francy. "Why is Peñalosa not here asking for the victims?"

Politics aside, the family is thrilled at the chance to see their Pilar again and hope to bring her home soon.

Tagscolombia, Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, National Liberation Army, Victims

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Colombia: 3 Dead And 9 injured After Bomb Explodes In Bogotá

Colombian Model And TV Host Part Of Kidnapping Ring

Watch how a 22 year old Colombian wins historic fourth race at Giro d´Italia (VIDEO)

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

immmigrants post

This Little Frida Kahlo-Impersonator Is Excited for the Big Birthday Celebration

Frida Kahlo Festival in Dallas Is Setting a World Record

Fans are preparing to set a Gunness World Record on July 6 celebrating the artist's birthday.
Best for Surfing - Lanikai Beach, Hawaii

America’s 10 Best Beaches and What To Do There
Don't expect Brady to start playing some defense now.

Tom Brady Takes on a Sumo Wrestler And Loses Badly (VIDEO)
Latinos and Muslims Come Together During Ramadan

Tacos Bring Latinos and Muslims Together During Ramadan
Brazil Teenager Inked on Forehead

Brazilian Teenager Humiliated with ‘I am a Thief’ Permanently Inked on Forehead
Airplane in the sky

How to Buy The Cheapest Flights Ever
The discovery is shaking up the idea of human evolution.

We're Older Than We Think: New Fossils Change Ideas Of Human Evolution
Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$389,290 Check Given to Fidencio Sanchez, Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After Fundraising Campaign Ends on GoFundMe
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Trump Terminates DAPA Program Leaving 5 Milion Undocummented Inmigrants Without Protection

What Is Cryptocurrency and How It Makes Companies Hundreds Of Millions In Hours

Craving Chocolate? Your Addiction Might Mean You Need Dad´s Love

6 Satisfying Vegan Quesadillas You Need to Try

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

8 Healthy Recipes to Satisfy Your Taco Addiction

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics