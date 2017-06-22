What to Expect from Tonight’s Unpredictable NBA Draft

Seismic events leading up to the 2017 NBA Draft have already hit the basketball world with some unexpected surprises.

That which was considered a lock last week in the form of the Boston Celtics' possession of the No. 1 overall pick was flipped on its head when it exchanged first and third selections with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Reeling off of trade rumors and mock drafts, basketball fans are intensely awaiting this year's annual NBA Draft, beginning Thursday, 7 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN. They do so, however, not so much for the anticipated announcement of the NBA's top two picks, per say.

I woke up today thanking God for everything, per usual. My life is about to change in a few hours and I am full of emotion — Markelle Fultz (@MarkelleF) June 22, 2017



Between the 76ers' number one selection of Markelle Fultz from University of Washington and the overblown media hype surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers' probable number two choice of Lonzo Ball from UCLA, you can safely put those picks in the bank.

Lonzo Ball gets suited up for tonight's #NBADraft! (7pm/et on ESPN) pic.twitter.com/HZGXOmHG8E — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2017

What happens after that, on the other hand, is anybody's guess. Apart from the previously mentioned basketball prospects, there is little consensus over the remaining talents and where they might end up.

Among the potential names to be heard in the Top 10 are De'Aaron Fox from the University of Kentucky, Jayson Tatum from Duke University, Joshua Jackson from the University of Kansas, and Jonathan Isaac from Florida State.

In addition, major trades within the NBA are apparently underway, with big names like D'Angelo Russell, Brook Lopez, Paul George, and Jimmy Butler being tossed around.

For tonight's NBA Draft, you can expect the unexpected.