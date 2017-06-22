Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, July 12, 2018 | Updated at 2:16 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

What to Expect from Tonight’s Unpredictable NBA Draft

By Joel J. Martinez (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 22, 2017 04:04 PM EDT
Close

Seismic events leading up to the 2017 NBA Draft have already hit the basketball world with some unexpected surprises.

That which was considered a lock last week in the form of the Boston Celtics' possession of the No. 1 overall pick was flipped on its head when it exchanged first and third selections with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Reeling off of trade rumors and mock drafts, basketball fans are intensely awaiting this year's annual NBA Draft, beginning Thursday, 7 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN. They do so, however, not so much for the anticipated announcement of the NBA's top two picks, per say.


Between the 76ers' number one selection of Markelle Fultz from University of Washington and the overblown media hype surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers' probable number two choice of Lonzo Ball from UCLA, you can safely put those picks in the bank.

What happens after that, on the other hand, is anybody's guess. Apart from the previously mentioned basketball prospects, there is little consensus over the remaining talents and where they might end up.

Among the potential names to be heard in the Top 10 are De'Aaron Fox from the University of Kentucky, Jayson Tatum from Duke University, Joshua Jackson from the University of Kansas, and Jonathan Isaac from Florida State.

In addition, major trades within the NBA are apparently underway, with big names like D'Angelo Russell, Brook Lopez, Paul George, and Jimmy Butler being tossed around.

For tonight's NBA Draft, you can expect the unexpected.

TagsNBA, NBA Draft, 2017, basketball

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

If You Have Not Seen ESPN Film Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies, You Should

Golden State Warriors Might Decline White House Visit

Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals

LeBron James Break MJ's Playoff Scoring Record

Manu Ginobili's possible last NBA game

ENTERTAINMENT

frank rubio National Hydrocarbons Commission

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

4:44 hassan jameel

Chile vs Germany

Chile vs. Germany 2017 Confederations Cup Final Streaming Info, Schedule, Predictions, and Preview

Get ready for the final matchup of the big tournament.
Germany celebrates after scoring against El Tri.

Confederations Cup: Highlights from Germany’s Blitz-Like 4-1 Win Against Mexico
Venus Williams

Venus Williams Blamed In Fatal Car Crash
Portuguese Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Overjoyed with Twins

Superstar Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Overjoyed with Twins
Claudio Bravo

Claudio Bravo Becomes National Hero, Defeats Portugal 3-0 In Penalties (VIDEOS)
The Knicks Fire Phil Jackson And Fans Rejoice

The Knicks Fire Phil Jackson And Fans Rejoice On Social Media
LaVar Ball squares up with WWE superstar The Miz

LaVar Ball Squares Up with WWE’s The Miz
Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$389,290 Check Given to Fidencio Sanchez, Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After Fundraising Campaign Ends on GoFundMe
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Trump Terminates DAPA Program Leaving 5 Milion Undocummented Inmigrants Without Protection

What Is Cryptocurrency and How It Makes Companies Hundreds Of Millions In Hours

Craving Chocolate? Your Addiction Might Mean You Need Dad´s Love

6 Satisfying Vegan Quesadillas You Need to Try

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

8 Healthy Recipes to Satisfy Your Taco Addiction

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics