Mexico vs. Russia 2017 Confederations Cup Group A Streaming Info, Schedule, Predictions, and Preview

By Joel J. Martinez (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 23, 2017 02:44 PM EDT
Mexico will face off with the host nation of the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup, Russia, in Kazan on Saturday, June 24. Here is what you need to know:

The Match

Coming off a stunning 2-1 win over New Zealand on Wednesday, the Mexican futbolistas will have their work cut out for them as both Mexico and Russia attempt to qualify for the next round.

Mexico's bench made key plays during the second half to secure their previous win. The polarizing manager, Juan Carlos Osorio, is credited with rotating eight of his starting players off the field.

Mexico has the best odds of moving forward in the tournament, since it stands to advance in either a victory or draw situation. However, expect the Russian team to come out with an urge to breach Mexico's defenses early on after their Wednesday loss to Portugal.

History

Russia and Mexico have only ever faced off in two head-to-head games during the early 90s. Both international friendly matches saw the Mexican national futbol team lose to Russia.

Players to Watch

Keep an eye out for the top scorers on Mexico's team, like midfielder Raul Jimenez, defender Hector Moreno, and forward Oribe Peralta. Russia's attacking midfielder and forward Fedor Smolov, Denis Glushakov, and Aleksandr Golovin can pose strong offensives, too.

Prediction

Both teams are worthy opponents. However, the unpredictability attached to Coach Osorio's managerial style is bound to throw the competition off. We predict Mexico serves the L to Russia in a 2-0 victory.

Schedule and Streaming Info

The game is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET. You can watch the game on TV via FS1 and Telemundo or stream it live on ITV 4 and Fox Sports Go.

UPDATE:

Final result: Mexico 2-1 Russia

Russia is out of Confederations Cup and Mexico goes to semifinals.

