America’s 10 Best Beaches and What To Do There

Close your eyes and imagine a warm, sandy slice of paradise where the sun is hot, the breeze is calm, and the ocean is king. If your first thought is of some Caribbean hotspot, you're not alone. (We did it, too.)

With plenty of shoreline to go around, the U.S. has lots of amazing beach destinations for both tourists and locals to enjoy. Here is a list of the best beaches in the country and what you can do once you arrive; aside from lounging around like a beach bum.