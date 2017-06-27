Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, July 12, 2018 | Updated at 2:11 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Mexico vs. Germany 2017 Confederations Cup Semifinal Streaming Info, Schedule, Predictions, and Preview

By Joel J. Martinez (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 27, 2017 11:37 AM EDT
Close

It's the FIFA Confederations Cup semifinals and come Thursday, June 29, Mexico will go up against illustrious Germany, the defending World Cup champions.

Here's everything you need to know about the critical semifinal match.

The Match

The German national team consists of Europe's brightest and youngest players in futbol today. The team wears its impeccable record proudly like a badge of honor and they have several rising stars to thank for that.

Expect their previous draw with Chile to be but a minor speedbump in what will otherwise be a very impressive performance against El Tri.

In addition to some tough competition, Mexico faces some serious injury concerns going into Thursday's match. Diego Reyes, Carlos Salcedo, and Hector Moreno are all suffering from physical ailments.

Mexican star Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is also working through a muscle fatigue injury, forcing him to train separately from the rest of the team during a Monday practice session.

History

Germany and Mexico's last FIFA Confederations Cup match ended in a 3-3 draw back in 2005.

Prior to that, the teams competed on nine other occasions where the Germans defeated Mexico four times, lost once during a City Tournament match in 1985, and came to a draw four additional times.

Players to Watch

Coach Joachim Low leads the German team with a stellar supporting cast of elite players in the form of Emre Can, Julian Draxler, and Joshua Kimmich to name a few.

Coach Juan Carlos Osorio will have to use the tools left at his disposal. Hirving "Chucky" Lozano made a strong case in the Russia game to get some serious minutes for the next match and we suspect that Coach Osorio will oblige.

Losing team captain Andres Guardado to a yellow card suspension during the Mexico-Russia matchup puts even more pressure on the remaining players to rise to the occasion.

Prediction

Mexico has proven itself to be the clear top dog on the American continent. However, the competition across the pond, particularly the German squad, will be El Tri's biggest challenge in the tournament by far.

As much as we'd like to see our neighbors pull off a stunning upset, we're placing our bets on a 2-1 win for Germany.

Schedule and Streaming Info

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 29. You watch it on broadcast via FS1 and Telemundo or stream it live on ITV 4 and Fox Sports Go.

TagsFIFA, Soccer, Mexico, Germany, Confederations Cup

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Mexico Comes Back to Defeat New Zealand 2-1

Chile 1 - 1 Germany: Alexis Sanchez becomes Chile's record goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo Agrees To Pay €14 Million Fine For Tax Fraud

US&World

who can enter to us sanctuary city

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

4:44 hassan jameel

Chile vs Germany

Chile vs. Germany 2017 Confederations Cup Final Streaming Info, Schedule, Predictions, and Preview

Get ready for the final matchup of the big tournament.
Germany celebrates after scoring against El Tri.

Confederations Cup: Highlights from Germany’s Blitz-Like 4-1 Win Against Mexico
Venus Williams

Venus Williams Blamed In Fatal Car Crash
Portuguese Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Overjoyed with Twins

Superstar Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Overjoyed with Twins
Claudio Bravo

Claudio Bravo Becomes National Hero, Defeats Portugal 3-0 In Penalties (VIDEOS)
The Knicks Fire Phil Jackson And Fans Rejoice

The Knicks Fire Phil Jackson And Fans Rejoice On Social Media
LaVar Ball squares up with WWE superstar The Miz

LaVar Ball Squares Up with WWE’s The Miz
Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$389,290 Check Given to Fidencio Sanchez, Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After Fundraising Campaign Ends on GoFundMe
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Trump Terminates DAPA Program Leaving 5 Milion Undocummented Inmigrants Without Protection

What Is Cryptocurrency and How It Makes Companies Hundreds Of Millions In Hours

Craving Chocolate? Your Addiction Might Mean You Need Dad´s Love

6 Satisfying Vegan Quesadillas You Need to Try

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

8 Healthy Recipes to Satisfy Your Taco Addiction

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics