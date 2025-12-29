One of the biggest surprises of Stranger Things Season 5 isn't a monster from the Upside Down.

It's Jake Connelly. The Chicago-born actor, cast as new character Derek Turnbow, has quietly become one of the season's standout performers, turning what was written as a stock school bully into a layered, memorable presence.

As the final season streams and fans race to learn more, Connelly's sudden rise from ordinary middle-school life to Netflix stardom is becoming a story almost as compelling as the show itself.

From Chicago Kid to Hawkins High

'I was just living a normal life, school, football, family, and then suddenly I was in Hawkins,' Connelly has said of his unexpected rise.

Connelly was born in 2012 and raised in Chicago, where he still lives with his family and attends middle school. When he's not on set, he divides his time between homework and football, juggling the regular responsibilities of adolescence with the unconventional experience of starring in one of the world's most popular series.

Acting became part of the picture through a local audition. Connelly participated in the short film Between the Silence and landed a few advertising roles, gaining valuable experience in front of the camera. Those minor credits helped him understand set etiquette and have the courage to take on a much larger audition when Netflix came calling.

Audition That Changed Everything

Derek Turnbow's role was initially planned as a small one: a standard bully whose purpose was to annoy the heroes before fading into the background.

According to series co-creator Matt Duffer, while Derek was initially designed as 'a stereotypical bully,' Connelly's natural charisma and comedic timing encouraged writers to expand his role during the season.

'He was so charming and hilarious that we gradually increased the size of his role, but grew into something much more compelling, all thanks to Jake,' Duffer added.

His ability to shift between danger, vulnerability, and black humour persuaded them there was more to mine.

'He was supposed to be just another bully,' a production source explained. 'But Jake brought something unexpected: humour, heart, and self-awareness.'

As a result, Derek's participation in Season 5 progressed, with Connelly appearing in numerous episodes rather than just one. Writers tapped into the depths he provided for the part, allowing Derek to grow from a simple antagonist into a more nuanced child influenced by fear, insecurity, and the devastation unfolding in Hawkins.

A Fan Turned Cast Member

Connelly did not enter the Stranger Things universe cold. He has been a longtime fan of the series, having binge-watched prior seasons at home with his family before the idea of being cast ever seemed real.

'I grew up watching it,' he said. 'Being part of it feels unreal.'

On set, the young actor reportedly blended in with the established cast, exchanging notes with returning stars and taking guidance from veteran cast members.

A Promising Career Starting

'This is just the beginning,' an insider noted. 'Jake has real staying power.'

With Stranger Things Season 5 currently streaming, Connelly's fame is rapidly rising. A small-scale Chicago acting pastime turned into a breakout moment on one of TV's most talked-about series. Insiders note that his combination of physical vitality, emotional range, and professionalism at a young age suggests he could be in great demand after the Hawkins saga ends.

For now, Jake Connelly is a middle schooler who spends part of the year in the Upside Down. As viewers uncover Derek Turnbow's unexpected depth, they also find a new talent whose life, like his character's arc, has recently taken a dramatic turn for the better.

Originally published on IBTimes UK