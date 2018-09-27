Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Man Cuts Off Own Hand in His Garage to Save His Life

Sep 27, 2018
First Posted: Sep 27, 2018 08:48 AM EDT
Man Cuts Off Own Hand in His Garage to Save His Life

 It took one man days to decide to cut off his own arm in order to save his life. It took Myron Schlafman just moments. The 69-year-old Jamestown, North Dakota, man was making sausage in his garage on Aug. 17 using an electric meat mixer. The AP reports that as he removed a chunk of meat from the machine he accidentally stepped on the pedal that powered it, pulling his left arm into the device. He says the bone was severed but the hand remained attached via skin, nerves, and tissue-and that he believed he'd bleed to death if he didn't remove the hand above his wrist immediately, reports KFGO.

